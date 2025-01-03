News 9

Standoff halts historic attempt to arrest Pres. Yoon

입력 2025.01.03

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS Nine O'Clock News.

The attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol was thwarted by strong resistance from the security office.

The execution of a warrant for the arrest of a sitting president, a first in constitutional history, was halted after a standoff lasting five and a half hours.

First, we have reporter Wi Jae-cheon.

[Report]

On the third day since the arrest warrant was issued, at the entrance of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.

From early morning, the investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials gathered, and soon a standoff ensued.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was attempting to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This is the first time in constitutional history that an arrest warrant has been executed against a sitting president.

The execution team consisted of about 20 personnel from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, including Chief Prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan, and over 80 police officers.

Additionally, around 2,700 police officers were deployed to maintain order among the gathering participants and to prepare for potential clashes.

Around 7:20 AM, the investigation team arrived in front of the presidential residence, and at 8:04 AM, the execution of the arrest warrant began.

However, they were blocked by security personnel and a wall of buses, and some scuffles broke out, preventing the investigation team from advancing beyond 200 meters in front of the residence.

The security office of the presidential office declared the area a security zone under the Security Act, preventing any further access.

Ultimately, after five and a half hours of the execution starting, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials declared the suspension of the arrest warrant execution due to the ongoing standoff and safety concerns.

This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.

