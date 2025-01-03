News 9

Protests erupt over Pres. Yoon's arrest warrant

[Anchor]

Supporters of President Yoon gathered around the presidential residence early in the morning, shouting against the arrest.

In addition, citizens calling for the arrest and police riot control units trying to maintain order made the Hannam-dong area crowded and chaotic throughout the day.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the details.

[Report]

["(We will!) protect!"]

From early dawn, the area near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong was filled with supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Holding the Taegeukgi and the American flag, they shouted, "The martial law was legal," demanding the suspension of the execution of the arrest warrant.

['Anti-arrest' rally participant/voice altered: "Can they arrest? There must be a justification for an arrest. They can't just arrest without any justification."]

Some participants in the rally even came out onto the road to protest harshly against the police controlling the gathering.

Participants who continued the rally until the afternoon cheered when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials suspended the execution of the arrest warrant.

["Immediately arrest the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol!"]

After the investigation team of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials left the scene, a rally calling for President Yoon's arrest also began, making the area near the residence even more crowded.

Participants in the arrest call rally claimed, "The presidential security office illegally obstructed the execution of the arrest warrant," and insisted, "President Yoon must be arrested immediately."

[Koo Min-ji/'Arrest call' rally participant: "It's so frustrating and disappointing that they can't even stop that one person over there, that they can't arrest him."]

The police deployed 135 riot control buses to set up barricades near the residence to control the crowd, but the rally continued until late afternoon, causing traffic congestion in the area during the evening commute.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

