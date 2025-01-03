Pres. Yoon's legal team challenges validity of arrest warrant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The side of President Yoon has repeatedly claimed that the issuance of the arrest warrant itself is invalid.



Citing court practice, they stated that when 'important national interests' are at stake, the execution of the warrant can be refused, and that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials could instead be the ones to be arrested.



Continuing with reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



Two people walk into the entrance of the presidential residence.



They are former Chairman of the Korea Communications Commission Kim Hong-il and lawyer Yoon Gap-geun, who are President Yoon's legal representatives.



The lawyers have reportedly expressed their position to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, stating that they "cannot comply with an unlawful warrant."



Additionally, through a separate statement, they argued that according to the Criminal Procedure Act, a location requiring military secrets can only be searched and seized with the consent of the responsible person.



President Yoon's legal representatives referenced court practice, arguing that "at the stage of warrant execution, if the responsible party cites significant national interests as a reason for refusal, there is no way to enforce it."



They also reiterated that the issuance of the arrest and search warrants itself is unlawful, and that if a physical clash occurs while executing the warrant, they could be arrested for obstruction of official duties.



After the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was halted, President Yoon's side expressed regret, stating that "the mobilization of police riot squads constitutes obstruction of special official duties."



The Presidential Security Service also expressed regret over the mobilization of police riot squads and stated that they would take legal action.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



