News 9

Pres. Yoon's legal team challenges validity of arrest warrant

입력 2025.01.03 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The side of President Yoon has repeatedly claimed that the issuance of the arrest warrant itself is invalid.

Citing court practice, they stated that when 'important national interests' are at stake, the execution of the warrant can be refused, and that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials could instead be the ones to be arrested.

Continuing with reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

Two people walk into the entrance of the presidential residence.

They are former Chairman of the Korea Communications Commission Kim Hong-il and lawyer Yoon Gap-geun, who are President Yoon's legal representatives.

The lawyers have reportedly expressed their position to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, stating that they "cannot comply with an unlawful warrant."

Additionally, through a separate statement, they argued that according to the Criminal Procedure Act, a location requiring military secrets can only be searched and seized with the consent of the responsible person.

President Yoon's legal representatives referenced court practice, arguing that "at the stage of warrant execution, if the responsible party cites significant national interests as a reason for refusal, there is no way to enforce it."

They also reiterated that the issuance of the arrest and search warrants itself is unlawful, and that if a physical clash occurs while executing the warrant, they could be arrested for obstruction of official duties.

After the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was halted, President Yoon's side expressed regret, stating that "the mobilization of police riot squads constitutes obstruction of special official duties."

The Presidential Security Service also expressed regret over the mobilization of police riot squads and stated that they would take legal action.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pres. Yoon's legal team challenges validity of arrest warrant
    • 입력 2025-01-03 23:44:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The side of President Yoon has repeatedly claimed that the issuance of the arrest warrant itself is invalid.

Citing court practice, they stated that when 'important national interests' are at stake, the execution of the warrant can be refused, and that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials could instead be the ones to be arrested.

Continuing with reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

Two people walk into the entrance of the presidential residence.

They are former Chairman of the Korea Communications Commission Kim Hong-il and lawyer Yoon Gap-geun, who are President Yoon's legal representatives.

The lawyers have reportedly expressed their position to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, stating that they "cannot comply with an unlawful warrant."

Additionally, through a separate statement, they argued that according to the Criminal Procedure Act, a location requiring military secrets can only be searched and seized with the consent of the responsible person.

President Yoon's legal representatives referenced court practice, arguing that "at the stage of warrant execution, if the responsible party cites significant national interests as a reason for refusal, there is no way to enforce it."

They also reiterated that the issuance of the arrest and search warrants itself is unlawful, and that if a physical clash occurs while executing the warrant, they could be arrested for obstruction of official duties.

After the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was halted, President Yoon's side expressed regret, stating that "the mobilization of police riot squads constitutes obstruction of special official duties."

The Presidential Security Service also expressed regret over the mobilization of police riot squads and stated that they would take legal action.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수
“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”

“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”
“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…<br>“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”

“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”
윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…<br>쟁점·절차 두고 신경전

윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…쟁점·절차 두고 신경전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.