Presidential Security Chief under probe for obstructing warrant

[Anchor]



In the meantime, civic groups have reported Park Jong-jun, the head of the Presidential Security Service, to the police.



He is suspected of obstructing the duties of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials investigation team, and the joint investigation team has registered him as a suspect and notified him to appear tomorrow (1.4).



Kim Beom-joo reports.



[Report]



Park Jong-jun, the head of the Presidential Security Service, has been reported by civic groups.



He is accused of obstructing the duties of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials investigation team by not cooperating with the execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Obstructing the execution of public officials' duties with a group or with dangerous items is punished more severely than general obstruction of public duties, with a maximum sentence of 7 years and 6 months.



The joint investigation team, which received the complaint and began an investigation, has registered Park as a suspect and notified him to appear tomorrow.



The joint investigation team plans to investigate the fact that the Security Service mobilized over 200 personnel, including staff and security units, to prevent the execution of the arrest warrant, as well as the scuffles that occurred during this process and whether some Security Service staff were carrying personal firearms.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "If multiple individuals act with a shared intent to obstruct official duties, it constitutes special obstruction of public duties."]



The Presidential Security Service maintains that it designated the security area in accordance with the Presidential Security Act. However, the joint investigation team is expected to review whether the Security Service's non-cooperation violated higher laws such as the Constitution.



The Constitution explicitly stipulates the 'principle of warrantism,' and the investigation will likely examine whether it is appropriate to block the execution of a court-issued warrant using the Security Act as grounds.



Before attempting to execute the arrest warrant, the CIO issued a warning letter, stating that if the Presidential Security Service failed to cooperate with the warrant's execution, they would be subject to charges of obstructing official duties.



This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



