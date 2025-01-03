News 9

Who else stopped CIO's execution of arrest warrant for President Yoon?

[Anchor]

Today (1.3), there was controversy over who obstructed the personnel of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) during the execution of the arrest warrant.

The Presidential Security Service stated that it was mostly their personnel who carried out the obstruction.

Reporter Jeon Hyun-woo investigated who holds the command authority of the Security Service.

[Report]

Forty minutes after arriving in front of the presidential residence, the investigation team of the CIO passed the first line of defense in front of the main gate.

They then encountered some Security Service staff and the 55th Security Corps directly under the Army Capital Defense Command.

The 55th Security Corps is responsible for external security duties within the grounds of the presidential residence.

Although it is a unit directly under the Capital Defense Command, it operates under the command and control of the Presidential Security Service according to the Presidential Security Act and other regulations.

The second line of defense was breached in about 30 minutes.

During this process, it is reported that the 55th Security Corps was absent.

The Security Service stated that they replaced the Corps with their own staff in anticipation of escalating confrontation, and the soldiers were reassigned to rear duties.

Ultimately, the CIO's investigation team approached within 200 meters of the presidential residence, where they were blocked by over 200 Security Service personnel.

As the Security Service ultimately prevented the execution of the warrant, there is interest in who holds the command authority of the Security Service.

At this point, the general view is that it lies with Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

[Lee Woong-hyuk/Professor of Police Studies at Konkuk University: "Since he is currently acting in the presidential duties, Acting President Choi can effectively coordinate administrative matters...."]

There are still claims that President Yoon retains authority as a security target.

[Lee Sang-hoon/Professor of Police Studies at Daejeon University: "(Even if the president is impeached), security and other duties are maintained according to the law of the state...."]

From the perspective of the Security Service, it is analyzed that it would have been difficult to cooperate with the execution of the warrant without following the position of President Yoon, who is the security target.

Earlier, President Yoon expressed his determination to fight to the end to his supporters on the first day of the new year.

This is Jeon Hyun-woo from KBS News.

