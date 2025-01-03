News 9

Timeline of failed arrest attempt on Pres. Yoon

[Anchor]

The investigation team of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was repeatedly blocked by security barriers from the start of the execution of the arrest warrant.

There were confrontations at every stage, from the protesters to the security forces and the security office.

We have organized the process by time.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

6AM today (1.3), about 68 and a half hours after it was announced that the court had issued an arrest warrant.

Let's reconstruct the timeline from the beginning.

The investigation team of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials departed from the Gwacheon government complex and arrived in Hannam-dong, Seoul, around 7:20 AM.

Waiting for them were supporters of President Yoon, barricades, and the white door of the presidential residence, which many had been watching throughout the morning.

The gate, blocked by buses, had to be opened to access the residence. After a 40-minute wait, the gate was finally opened.

However, the investigation team immediately faced a wall of buses and cars.

This was the second barrier.

After waiting for about two hours, the barricade was cleared, allowing the team to reach the entrance of the residence building.

About 300 personnel from the investigation team and the security office gathered in front of the residence, and finally, around 10:10 AM, they presented the arrest warrant to Park Jong-jun, the head of the presidential security office.

Normally, a distance of about 500 meters would take about 10 minutes.

However, due to confrontations at each stage with security barriers, it took 2 hours just to present the warrant.

Park refused to cooperate, citing issues related to the security zone under the security law, leading to confrontations that lasted 1 hour, 2 hours, and then over 3 hours.

Ultimately, around 1:30 PM, the investigation team withdrew, and the execution of the arrest warrant against a sitting president, a first in constitutional history, was halted after 5 and a half hours.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News.

