Once strong-willed prosecutor, President Yoon rejects arrest warrant

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol was a tough prosecutor who emphasized law, principles, and investigations without sanctuary during his time in the prosecution.



Now that he is under investigation himself, there are criticisms that President Yoon's actions differ from his past words.



This is a report by reporter Kim Tae-hoon.



[Report]



While serving in the prosecution, President Yoon Suk Yeol investigated large-scale power-related corruption.



He was known as a 'tough prosecutor' who emphasized law and principles, stating that he would investigate regardless of status if there were criminal allegations.



[Yoon Suk Yeol during his tenure as Prosecutor General/Oct. 2020: "We must enforce the law without yielding to the living power, so that the living power can also gain legitimacy from the people...."]



However, now that he is facing both an investigation and impeachment trial, questions are arising about President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to law and principles.



He has not responded to summons from investigative agencies.



[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "This is not the right situation to go to the investigative agency now, where one should explain to the investigators in a closed space."]



He is also claiming that the arrest warrant issued by the court is invalid.



[Yoon Kap-keun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "I stated that the arrest warrant itself is illegal and invalid because the process and procedures for requesting the warrant were not normal."]



President Yoon did not respond to the execution of the arrest warrant today (1.3) either, using the same reasoning.



While former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other military and police leaders face trial for the emergency martial law turmoil, President Yoon, who declared the martial law, is effectively resisting all investigative procedures.



President Yoon's side claims they will respond to legitimate arrest warrants, but they have not clarified who can determine what is legitimate.



[Yoon suk Yeol during his tenure as Prosecutor General/Oct. 2020: "Investigating powerful individuals is very difficult and challenging. It involves a lot of risks...."]



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



