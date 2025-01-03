News 9

Once strong-willed prosecutor, President Yoon rejects arrest warrant

입력 2025.01.03 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol was a tough prosecutor who emphasized law, principles, and investigations without sanctuary during his time in the prosecution.

Now that he is under investigation himself, there are criticisms that President Yoon's actions differ from his past words.

This is a report by reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

While serving in the prosecution, President Yoon Suk Yeol investigated large-scale power-related corruption.

He was known as a 'tough prosecutor' who emphasized law and principles, stating that he would investigate regardless of status if there were criminal allegations.

[Yoon Suk Yeol during his tenure as Prosecutor General/Oct. 2020: "We must enforce the law without yielding to the living power, so that the living power can also gain legitimacy from the people...."]

However, now that he is facing both an investigation and impeachment trial, questions are arising about President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to law and principles.

He has not responded to summons from investigative agencies.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "This is not the right situation to go to the investigative agency now, where one should explain to the investigators in a closed space."]

He is also claiming that the arrest warrant issued by the court is invalid.

[Yoon Kap-keun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "I stated that the arrest warrant itself is illegal and invalid because the process and procedures for requesting the warrant were not normal."]

President Yoon did not respond to the execution of the arrest warrant today (1.3) either, using the same reasoning.

While former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other military and police leaders face trial for the emergency martial law turmoil, President Yoon, who declared the martial law, is effectively resisting all investigative procedures.

President Yoon's side claims they will respond to legitimate arrest warrants, but they have not clarified who can determine what is legitimate.

[Yoon suk Yeol during his tenure as Prosecutor General/Oct. 2020: "Investigating powerful individuals is very difficult and challenging. It involves a lot of risks...."]

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Once strong-willed prosecutor, President Yoon rejects arrest warrant
    • 입력 2025-01-03 23:44:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol was a tough prosecutor who emphasized law, principles, and investigations without sanctuary during his time in the prosecution.

Now that he is under investigation himself, there are criticisms that President Yoon's actions differ from his past words.

This is a report by reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

While serving in the prosecution, President Yoon Suk Yeol investigated large-scale power-related corruption.

He was known as a 'tough prosecutor' who emphasized law and principles, stating that he would investigate regardless of status if there were criminal allegations.

[Yoon Suk Yeol during his tenure as Prosecutor General/Oct. 2020: "We must enforce the law without yielding to the living power, so that the living power can also gain legitimacy from the people...."]

However, now that he is facing both an investigation and impeachment trial, questions are arising about President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to law and principles.

He has not responded to summons from investigative agencies.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "This is not the right situation to go to the investigative agency now, where one should explain to the investigators in a closed space."]

He is also claiming that the arrest warrant issued by the court is invalid.

[Yoon Kap-keun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "I stated that the arrest warrant itself is illegal and invalid because the process and procedures for requesting the warrant were not normal."]

President Yoon did not respond to the execution of the arrest warrant today (1.3) either, using the same reasoning.

While former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and other military and police leaders face trial for the emergency martial law turmoil, President Yoon, who declared the martial law, is effectively resisting all investigative procedures.

President Yoon's side claims they will respond to legitimate arrest warrants, but they have not clarified who can determine what is legitimate.

[Yoon suk Yeol during his tenure as Prosecutor General/Oct. 2020: "Investigating powerful individuals is very difficult and challenging. It involves a lot of risks...."]

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수
“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”

“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”
“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…<br>“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”

“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”
윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…<br>쟁점·절차 두고 신경전

윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…쟁점·절차 두고 신경전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.