Pro and anti-impeachment rallies intensify near presidential residence

[Anchor]

The atmosphere around the presidential residence remains tense even after darkness has fallen.

Let's connect to the scene.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon! The pro and anti-impeachment rallies are still ongoing, right?

[Report]

Yes, even after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials suspended the execution of the arrest warrant, pro-impeachment and anti-impeachment rallies are being held simultaneously near the residence.

The pro-impeachment rally began around 3 PM, after the suspension of the warrant execution.

Participants in the rally marched to the entrance of the residence and occupied the roadway, demanding the immediate arrest of President Yoon, whom they labeled as the 'leader of a coup.'

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which attended the rally, announced plans to continue the gathering overnight.

About 400 meters north of this location, an anti-impeachment rally is taking place.

They have warned of a strong response to prevent the execution of the warrant, and they cheered when the news of the suspension was announced.

As tensions rise with the rally in front of the residence, the police are strengthening road controls and setting up barricades in preparation for potential clashes.

Approximately 2,700 personnel from 45 mobile units have been deployed to the scene, and all five lanes towards Namsan between the two rallies are completely blocked off.

There was a brief standoff between pro-impeachment marchers and anti-impeachment supporters, but so far, there have been no major clashes among the participants.

This has been KBS News Choo Jae-hoon reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

