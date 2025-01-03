Why did CIO execute the arrest warrant today?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) chose this morning (1.3) for the execution of the arrest warrant.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul analyzed the reasons.



[Report]



The CIO emphasized that "once issued, the execution of the arrest warrant is the principle."



They hinted that they would not execute the arrest warrant at night, saying, "We will maintain decorum," but avoided mentioning a specific time for security reasons.



[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Director/Jan. 1: "We will enforce the law strictly, but we will also maintain decorum, so we hope that he will respond to our summons."]



The execution of the arrest warrant began this morning at dawn.



This decision seems to have been made out of concern for physical clashes and casualties, especially considering that gatherings are taking place around the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, avoiding the weekend and midday hours.



It is also reported that the CIO ultimately halted the execution after about five hours, taking these factors into account.



[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Director/Jan. 1: "I understand that there are gatherings related to the execution of the arrest warrant. We hope it proceeds without major disturbances."]



Additionally, some analyses suggest that the CIO, which emphasized "swift execution," initiated the execution before the peak commuting hours to avoid heavy traffic.



With only three days left in the validity period of the warrant, some also view this as a way to build a "justification" for the next steps.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



