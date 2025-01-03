CIO mulls next steps as arrest attempt stalls

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which halted its first execution attempt, is contemplating how to respond moving forward.



Let's go to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon! The arrest team that went out this morning must have all returned by now, but the warrant deadline is Jan. 6.



Will they attempt again?



[Report]



Yes, the investigation team of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has returned to the office around 2:30 PM.



They attempted to execute an arrest warrant against a sitting president for the first time in constitutional history, but due to strong resistance from the presidential security service, they halted the execution and appear to be in deep contemplation.



It is reported that the CIO is discussing with the police whether to proceed with additional executions, as the warrant is valid until midnight on Jan. 6.



There are analyses suggesting that the CIO decided to execute the arrest warrant today (1.3), a weekday, to avoid the large gatherings happening over the weekend.



It is also reported that they are considering either executing the arrest warrant again next Monday, the last day of the warrant's validity, or directly filing for a pre-arrest warrant without any additional execution.



Particularly notable is the presidential security service's active intervention in blocking the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the court and carried out by the CIO. Analysts suggest this could serve as a key basis for justifying President Yoon's detention, given the severity of the case.



This has been Kim Young-hoon from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, KBS News.



