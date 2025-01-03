Acting President Choi reacts to CIO's cooperation request: 'Follow law and principles'
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not yet made an official statement regarding the exercise of command authority over the Presidential Security Service.
In response to a cooperation request letter sent by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) two days ago, he only expressed a general position wishing for matters to be handled according to law and principles, without providing a reply.
Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.
[Report]
Prior to the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the CIO sent an official letter to Acting President Choi Sang-mok on January 1.
The letter requested cooperation in executing the arrest warrant.
It was also sent to Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President, and Bang Ki-sun, the Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, as their cooperation was deemed necessary for the execution of the warrant.
In particular, it is interpreted as a request for active measures, considering that the command authority of the Presidential Security Service effectively lies with Acting President Choi in the current situation.
It is reported that Acting President Choi has not provided any significant response.
However, he has stated that he hopes "relevant agencies will handle matters well according to law and principles."
This is interpreted as a sign that he will not intervene in the execution of the arrest warrant.
Notably, today (1.3), he has not yet responded to the CIO's request to issue a cooperation order for the execution of the warrant to the Presidential Security Service.
The presidential office has clearly drawn the line that it does not have command authority over the Presidential Security Service.
Some aides have expressed displeasure, asking, "Are they suggesting we cooperate with an illegal execution of an arrest warrant?"
The CIO believes that without the cooperation of the Security Service, the execution of the arrest warrant will be practically impossible, and the controversy over who holds the command authority of the Security Service is expected to become a variable in attempts to re-execute the warrant.
This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Acting President Choi reacts to CIO's cooperation request: 'Follow law and principles'
-
- 입력 2025-01-03 23:48:55
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not yet made an official statement regarding the exercise of command authority over the Presidential Security Service.
In response to a cooperation request letter sent by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) two days ago, he only expressed a general position wishing for matters to be handled according to law and principles, without providing a reply.
Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.
[Report]
Prior to the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the CIO sent an official letter to Acting President Choi Sang-mok on January 1.
The letter requested cooperation in executing the arrest warrant.
It was also sent to Chung Jin-suk, the Chief of Staff to the President, and Bang Ki-sun, the Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, as their cooperation was deemed necessary for the execution of the warrant.
In particular, it is interpreted as a request for active measures, considering that the command authority of the Presidential Security Service effectively lies with Acting President Choi in the current situation.
It is reported that Acting President Choi has not provided any significant response.
However, he has stated that he hopes "relevant agencies will handle matters well according to law and principles."
This is interpreted as a sign that he will not intervene in the execution of the arrest warrant.
Notably, today (1.3), he has not yet responded to the CIO's request to issue a cooperation order for the execution of the warrant to the Presidential Security Service.
The presidential office has clearly drawn the line that it does not have command authority over the Presidential Security Service.
Some aides have expressed displeasure, asking, "Are they suggesting we cooperate with an illegal execution of an arrest warrant?"
The CIO believes that without the cooperation of the Security Service, the execution of the arrest warrant will be practically impossible, and the controversy over who holds the command authority of the Security Service is expected to become a variable in attempts to re-execute the warrant.
This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
-
-
이현준 기자 hjni14@kbs.co.kr이현준 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.