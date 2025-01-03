Ruling pary criticizes CIO and judge for overstepping authority

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (1.3), the ruling People Power Party criticized the attempt to execute the arrest warrant as an unjust overreach.



They argued that the issuance of the warrant itself is problematic and demanded that the Supreme Court exclude the presiding judge from duty.



This is a report by reporter Kim Min-cheol.



[Report]



'Unjust dealings between the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and a political judge'.



The People Power Party strongly opposed the attempt to execute a warrant against a sitting president for the first time in constitutional history.



They claimed that the CIO, which does not even have the authority to investigate insurrection crimes, arbitrarily selected a judge to issue the warrant and conducted an excessive investigation.



They repeatedly emphasized the need to adhere to due process and the principle of non-custodial investigation.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(CIO's attempt to execute the arrest warrant) was an extremely overreaching and unjust act. I believe such attempts should never happen again in the future."]



They continued to raise issues regarding the judge who issued the warrant.



They stated that the judge violated the principle of separation of powers by arbitrarily excluding legal provisions, such as specifying exceptions in the Criminal Procedure Act in the warrant, and demanded the judge's exclusion from duty to the Supreme Court.



[Yoo Sang-beom/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Administrator/People Power Party: "(The judge who issued the warrant) was not granted the authority to make judgments on the law. It is rightfully criticized as the politicization of the judiciary."]



However, the People Power Party decided not to pursue impeachment against the judge.



Meanwhile, regarding the Democratic Party's complaint against its members for insurrection propaganda, the People Power Party countered by asking if they were trying to label criticism of their leader Lee Jae-myung with 'insurrection charges' and filed a counter-complaint for false accusation.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



