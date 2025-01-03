Democratic Party demands re-execution of warrant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to immediately proceed with another arrest.



They also claimed that the Presidential Security Service, which obstructed the execution of the warrant, is an accomplice to insurrection and should be arrested in the act.



Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.



[Report]



Following the failure to execute the arrest warrant, the Democratic Party demanded that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials immediately re-execute the warrant.



They criticized President Yoon, repeatedly calling him the mastermind of insurrection, stating that his claims of fulfilling legal and political responsibilities were blatant lies.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I feel a great sense of sorrow seeing someone who even issued a shooting order hiding in the presidential residence, evading lawful law enforcement."]



The Presidential Security Service, which obstructed the execution, was claimed to be no different from an accomplice to insurrection, and they argued that immediate arrest in the act is necessary.



They also stated that Acting President Choi Sang-mok bears responsibility for not issuing any position or cooperation directives despite the anticipated failure.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "(Acting President Choi Sang-mok) has remained indifferent to the situation until today. It is irresponsible behavior that neglects his duty to stabilize the political chaos."]



During the party's general meeting, there were continued criticisms of the CIO for giving up on executing the warrant, and it was suggested that police personnel should be increased for re-execution.



The Democratic Party has reported officials from the Presidential Security Service, including Chief Park Jong-jun, to the National Office of Investigation on charges of obstructing special public duties.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!