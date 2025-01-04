Presidential Office files complaint over media's unauthorized aerial filming

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the attempt to execute a warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), the competition for coverage was intense.



As some broadcasters and YouTubers began filming around the presidential residence, which is a military facility protection zone, the presidential office reported them for illegal activities.



This is Lee Yoon-woo reporting.



[Report]



In an unprecedented attempt to execute an arrest warrant against a sitting president, broadcasters maintained a special coverage system.



Some broadcasters deployed helicopters to attempt aerial filming of the residence, while a YouTuber tried to film inside using professional equipment.



As some of the footage was actually disseminated, the presidential office immediately filed complaints against three broadcasters and the YouTuber for violating military base and military facility protection laws.



The presidential office emphasized, "The accused filmed the area around the residence without permission using helicopters and broadcasting equipment," and stated, "The area around the residence is a military facility protection zone where the sitting president resides, directly related to national security and security facilities."



In response, MBC stated, "We were jointly operating helicopters to prepare for filming the CIO's transport process within the permitted flight zone," and questioned whether this was an attempt to "muzzle the press."



SBS explained, "The helicopter footage was not used for broadcasting," and added, "Ground filming was conducted at a distance that would not pose a problem for security," while JTBC did not provide a separate statement.



A presidential office official stated that regardless of whether the footage was used, filming in the area around the residence itself is illegal.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo reporting.



