Constitutional Court schedules Pres. Yoon's impeachment trial

[Anchor]



Today (1.3), the Constitutional Court held the second preparatory hearing for President Yoon's impeachment trial.



There was a tense exchange between President Yoon's representatives and the National Assembly's impeachment committee regarding the issues and procedures of the case.



The main trial will begin on Jan. 14.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



The preparatory hearing for President Yoon's impeachment trial was held again after a week.



The debate over whether the martial law situation constitutes an insurrection began outside the courtroom, with the National Assembly arguing it does and President Yoon's side arguing it does not.



[Jung Chung-rae/Impeachment Prosecutor/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legal Affairs Committee: "We must quickly arrest and detain Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspect of insurrection, and ensure a swift trial in the Constitutional Court...."]



[Bae Jin-han/Lawyer/Representative of President Yoon: "This should be contested with evidence. It’s better not to use terms like insurrection lightly."



President Yoon's side emphasized the legitimacy of the declaration of martial law.



They highlighted that the background was the "abuse of impeachment rights by the large opposition party and attempts to paralyze the executive branch."



They also questioned the procedural fairness of the impeachment, calling it a half-hearted motion passed without input from the ruling party.



Additionally, they claimed that the legally mandated hearing period of 'within 180 days' must be guaranteed.



On the other hand, the National Assembly's impeachment committee argued that despite the impeachment motion being passed on Dec. 14, President Yoon's side has not properly submitted a response, suggesting an intention to delay the lawsuit.



The National Assembly also withdrew the criminal charge of insurrection from the impeachment grounds.



This is interpreted as a focus instead on allegations of constitutional violations to expedite the trial.



With the Constitutional Court concluding all preparatory procedures, the first formal argument for the impeachment trial is set for 2 PM on Jan. 14.



The Constitutional Court has scheduled five trial dates at once, including this day, indicating that the impeachment trial of President Yoon is expected to gain momentum.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



