News 9

President Yoon's focus on impeachment trial could be disadvantagous

입력 2025.01.04 (00:43)

[Anchor]

The President Yoon's side has stated that the impeachment trial takes precedence over the investigation.

In fact, President Yoon's side has not cooperated with the summons and searches by investigative agencies.

There are concerns that continued non-cooperation with the investigation could be disadvantageous in the impeachment trial.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has consistently maintained the position that 'the impeachment trial takes precedence over the investigation.'

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer/Dec. 23, 2024: "From the president's perspective, the impeachment trial is a priority. I absolutely do not mean that the impeachment trial must end before the investigation. However, in any case, the impeachment (trial) is a priority...."]

In fact, President Yoon has effectively ignored all five requests to appear from the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office, and the presidential security service has blocked three searches.

When an arrest warrant was issued, he even filed a dispute over jurisdiction with the Constitutional Court.

Legal experts point out that this attitude could influence the outcome of the impeachment trial.

In fact, in 2017, the Constitutional Court cited 'failure to cooperate with the investigation' as one of the reasons for the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.

At that time, the Constitutional Court pointed out, "Former President Park stated that she would cooperate as much as possible in uncovering the truth, but she did not respond to the special prosecutor's investigation and refused the search of the Blue House."

It criticized former President Park for having 'no will to uphold the Constitution.'

[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Repporteur Judge: "When compared to former President Park, I believe that President Yoon's current behavior and actions are very likely to work against the conclusion of the impeachment trial or the sentencing."]

In response to the criticism of lacking the will to uphold the Constitution, President Yoon's side stated, "That is an absurd claim."

KBS News, Park Young-min.

