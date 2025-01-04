News 9

Crashed Jeju Air plane's black box to be sent to the U.S. for analysis

[Anchor]

The analysis of the voice recordings from the accident aircraft is progressing rapidly.

It is expected that clues can be found through conversations and signals from the last two hours, including the final nine minutes after landing clearance.

The damaged flight data recorder will be sent to the United States in three days.

This is reporter Lee Seung-cheol.

[Report]

The voice recording device from the accident aircraft was found relatively undamaged.

The voice extraction work has been completed, and the transcription is currently underway.

What can this voice recording reveal about the circumstances of the accident? We look to past accidents for clues.

[Asiana Airlines accident in 2013/Air traffic control: "Asiana 214 heavy, emergency vehicles are responding. We have everyone on their way."]

In the voice recording device of the Asiana Airlines aircraft that crashed in San Francisco in 2013, the transmission from the control tower to the pilots after the accident was confirmed.

Eighteen seconds before the accident, an electronic voice indicated that the aircraft's altitude had dropped significantly to 200 feet, and immediately one of the pilots stated that the altitude was low.

Four seconds before the collision, a warning indicating that the aircraft was approaching a 'stall condition' with insufficient lift to take off was also recorded.

Almost all types of sounds occurring in the cockpit were recorded.

[Song Byeong-heum/Honorary Professor, Korea Aerospace University: "The voice recording device can be said to be a very important tool for finding clues about why such accidents occur during accident investigations."]

The partially damaged flight data recorder will be sent to the United States on January 6th.

The flight data recorder contains key information, including the engine output of the passenger aircraft at the time of the accident and whether the landing gear was functioning.

The accident investigation committee stated that they would disclose the contents of the voice recordings to the bereaved families depending on the situation.

However, it is difficult to predict how long it will take to decode the flight data recorder that will be sent to the United States, so the work of piecing together the puzzle to reveal the full picture of the tragedy is still in its early stages.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.

