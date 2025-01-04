Itawon tragedy victims' families visit Muan airport to express condolences

동영상 고정 취소

Tributes continued today (1.3).



The families of the Itaewon tragedy victims also visited Muan Airport to pay tribute to the victims and comfort the bereaved families.



Let's connect to the scene.



Reporter Lee Won-hee! First, please tell us about the search efforts on site.



Are the search operations continuing even at night?



[Report]



Yes, although the accident site has become dark, the search operations are ongoing.



Around 5 PM, a large crane was deployed to lift the tail section of the accident aircraft and set it down about 10 meters away.



Following this, search operations for the victims' bodies and personal belongings are being conducted around the original location of the tail section.



The police explained that once this process is completed, the search will be nearly finished.



The procession of condolences for the victims continued today as well.



Around 3 PM today, the bereaved families of the Itaewon tragedy visited Muan Airport to meet and comfort the other bereaved families.



They appealed for an end to the excessive slander against the victims and their families.



All procedures, including autopsies, have been completed for over 160 of the 179 victims.



Among them, over 50 have returned to their families for funeral services.



Personal belongings are also being verified and handed over to the families.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to support the towing of the victims' vehicles parked at the airport to locations requested by the bereaved families.



Jeollanam-do has decided to maintain the joint memorial site at Muan Airport, Muan Sports Park, and the Jeollanam-do Provincial Office until the 49th day memorial service for the victims, which will be held on the 15th of next month.



This has been KBS News' Lee Won-hee from Muan International Airport.



