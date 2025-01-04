Fire breaks out in Seongnam commercial building

동영상 고정 취소

This afternoon (1.3), a fire broke out in a commercial building in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, leading to the rescue or evacuation of over 300 people.



About 30 individuals were transported to the hospital after inhaling smoke.



We will connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook, you mentioned that the flames have been completely extinguished,



what is the current situation?



[Report]



Yes, the fire was completely extinguished two hours ago, but there is still a strong smell of smoke in the area.



As you can see behind me, the entire building is blackened and the windows are shattered.



The fire broke out in this commercial building around 4:40 PM today.



The fire department received a report that the fire started in a restaurant on the first floor and issued a Level 1 response within four minutes, escalating to Level 2 just one minute later.



The building is five stories underground and eight stories above ground, housing a hospital, restaurants, and fitness facilities, which typically attract many visitors.



It is reported that around 300 people were inside the building at the time of the fire.



[Lee Kang-min/Rescued Person: "When trying to exit from the basement to the first floor, smoke had already entered, and my phone displayed a service restriction message, making it impossible to call for help."]



Fortunately, over 70 people evacuated quickly, and more than 240 others, including about 30 trapped in the basement, were safely rescued by the fire department.



After completing the firefighting operations, the fire department conducted five internal searches and confirmed there were no additional individuals trapped.



They also explained that about 130 people have inhaled smoke so far, with around 30 of them being transported to the hospital.



The fire department believes the flames spread toward the external parking lot behind the building, allowing smoke to dissipate outside, which minimized casualties.



This has been KBS News Shin Hyun-wook reporting from the fire scene in Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.



