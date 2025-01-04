News 9

Largest flu outbreak in 8 years spreads across all age groups

입력 2025.01.04 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, the number of flu patients has significantly increased.

The flu is spreading at its largest scale in eight years, affecting all age groups, particularly adolescents and children.

The government has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

At a university hospital in Seoul.

As the cold weather continues, the number of patients with respiratory diseases has sharply increased.

This woman in her 40s, suffering from high fever and muscle pain, was diagnosed with type A influenza.

[Kim OO/Type A Influenza Patient: "I had muscle pain, headaches, and fever. My fever rose to 38.5 or 38.6 degrees. My little child caught a cold, and I also caught it, and both of us had the flu, which seems to be spreading unusually fast."]

Last week, the number of flu patients was 74 per 1,000 outpatients, a 136% increase from the previous week, and compared to three weeks ago, it surged tenfold.

This is the largest outbreak in eight years since it peaked at 86 per 1,000 in 2016.

In particular, adolescents aged 13 to 18 had the highest rate at 151 per 1,000 outpatients, followed by children.

The number of patients visiting the emergency room due to the flu has also increased.

Last week, the average number of patients visiting the emergency room increased by about 3,300 per day over the week, with 41% of them being flu patients.

The government has warned that the flu may continue to spread until spring and urged people to get vaccinated now.

[Park Min-soo/Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare: "We ask that those with weakened immune systems, such as seniors over 65, pregnant women, and children, actively participate in vaccination."]

To prevent the flu, it is essential to thoroughly follow personal hygiene rules, such as washing hands before and after going out and wearing masks.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Largest flu outbreak in 8 years spreads across all age groups
    • 입력 2025-01-04 00:43:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, the number of flu patients has significantly increased.

The flu is spreading at its largest scale in eight years, affecting all age groups, particularly adolescents and children.

The government has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

At a university hospital in Seoul.

As the cold weather continues, the number of patients with respiratory diseases has sharply increased.

This woman in her 40s, suffering from high fever and muscle pain, was diagnosed with type A influenza.

[Kim OO/Type A Influenza Patient: "I had muscle pain, headaches, and fever. My fever rose to 38.5 or 38.6 degrees. My little child caught a cold, and I also caught it, and both of us had the flu, which seems to be spreading unusually fast."]

Last week, the number of flu patients was 74 per 1,000 outpatients, a 136% increase from the previous week, and compared to three weeks ago, it surged tenfold.

This is the largest outbreak in eight years since it peaked at 86 per 1,000 in 2016.

In particular, adolescents aged 13 to 18 had the highest rate at 151 per 1,000 outpatients, followed by children.

The number of patients visiting the emergency room due to the flu has also increased.

Last week, the average number of patients visiting the emergency room increased by about 3,300 per day over the week, with 41% of them being flu patients.

The government has warned that the flu may continue to spread until spring and urged people to get vaccinated now.

[Park Min-soo/Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare: "We ask that those with weakened immune systems, such as seniors over 65, pregnant women, and children, actively participate in vaccination."]

To prevent the flu, it is essential to thoroughly follow personal hygiene rules, such as washing hands before and after going out and wearing masks.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수
“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”

“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”
“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…<br>“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”

“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”
윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…<br>쟁점·절차 두고 신경전

윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…쟁점·절차 두고 신경전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.