Largest flu outbreak in 8 years spreads across all age groups

[Anchor]



These days, the number of flu patients has significantly increased.



The flu is spreading at its largest scale in eight years, affecting all age groups, particularly adolescents and children.



The government has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.



Joo Hyun-ji reports.



[Report]



At a university hospital in Seoul.



As the cold weather continues, the number of patients with respiratory diseases has sharply increased.



This woman in her 40s, suffering from high fever and muscle pain, was diagnosed with type A influenza.



[Kim OO/Type A Influenza Patient: "I had muscle pain, headaches, and fever. My fever rose to 38.5 or 38.6 degrees. My little child caught a cold, and I also caught it, and both of us had the flu, which seems to be spreading unusually fast."]



Last week, the number of flu patients was 74 per 1,000 outpatients, a 136% increase from the previous week, and compared to three weeks ago, it surged tenfold.



This is the largest outbreak in eight years since it peaked at 86 per 1,000 in 2016.



In particular, adolescents aged 13 to 18 had the highest rate at 151 per 1,000 outpatients, followed by children.



The number of patients visiting the emergency room due to the flu has also increased.



Last week, the average number of patients visiting the emergency room increased by about 3,300 per day over the week, with 41% of them being flu patients.



The government has warned that the flu may continue to spread until spring and urged people to get vaccinated now.



[Park Min-soo/Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare: "We ask that those with weakened immune systems, such as seniors over 65, pregnant women, and children, actively participate in vaccination."]



To prevent the flu, it is essential to thoroughly follow personal hygiene rules, such as washing hands before and after going out and wearing masks.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



