News 9

Low vaccination rates and COVID-19 aftermath fuel flu surge

입력 2025.01.04 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The low vaccination rate compared to last winter is cited as a reason for the flu's resurgence.

There are analyses suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the flu outbreak.

What kind of impact is this? Medical reporter Park Kwang-sik has looked into it.

[Report]

As indoor activities increase and the dry winter season sets in, the flu virus spreads easily.

Students, who spend long hours in crowded indoor spaces such as schools and academies, are particularly vulnerable to infection.

[Song Jun-young/Professor of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital: "In indoor spaces where close contact occurs frequently, even if one infected person is present, the likelihood of secondary and tertiary transmission is very high."]

This winter, the cold weather started later than usual, resulting in a 2-3% lower vaccination rate compared to last winter.

This means that 90,000 infants and children, and 220,000 elderly people aged 65 and over received fewer vaccinations.

Additionally, the significant decrease in flu patients during the COVID-19 pandemic is also considered a factor contributing to the current flu outbreak.

[Lee Jae-gap/Professor of Infectious Diseases at Hallym University Gangnam Sacred Heart Hospital: "During the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza hardly spread, leading to a significant number of people who were not infected, and the immunity to influenza within our population has decreased considerably."]

The virus currently circulating is mostly type A influenza, which can be sufficiently prevented with vaccination.

Getting vaccinated can reduce the risk of flu infection by 60%, and even if infected, the likelihood of severe complications is greatly reduced.

However, the vaccine's preventive effect appears 2-3 weeks after vaccination.

In the initial period after vaccination, it is advisable to avoid crowded places and to ventilate enclosed indoor spaces frequently.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Low vaccination rates and COVID-19 aftermath fuel flu surge
    • 입력 2025-01-04 00:43:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The low vaccination rate compared to last winter is cited as a reason for the flu's resurgence.

There are analyses suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the flu outbreak.

What kind of impact is this? Medical reporter Park Kwang-sik has looked into it.

[Report]

As indoor activities increase and the dry winter season sets in, the flu virus spreads easily.

Students, who spend long hours in crowded indoor spaces such as schools and academies, are particularly vulnerable to infection.

[Song Jun-young/Professor of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital: "In indoor spaces where close contact occurs frequently, even if one infected person is present, the likelihood of secondary and tertiary transmission is very high."]

This winter, the cold weather started later than usual, resulting in a 2-3% lower vaccination rate compared to last winter.

This means that 90,000 infants and children, and 220,000 elderly people aged 65 and over received fewer vaccinations.

Additionally, the significant decrease in flu patients during the COVID-19 pandemic is also considered a factor contributing to the current flu outbreak.

[Lee Jae-gap/Professor of Infectious Diseases at Hallym University Gangnam Sacred Heart Hospital: "During the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza hardly spread, leading to a significant number of people who were not infected, and the immunity to influenza within our population has decreased considerably."]

The virus currently circulating is mostly type A influenza, which can be sufficiently prevented with vaccination.

Getting vaccinated can reduce the risk of flu infection by 60%, and even if infected, the likelihood of severe complications is greatly reduced.

However, the vaccine's preventive effect appears 2-3 weeks after vaccination.

In the initial period after vaccination, it is advisable to avoid crowded places and to ventilate enclosed indoor spaces frequently.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.
박광식
박광식 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수
“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”

“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”
“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…<br>“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”

“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”
윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…<br>쟁점·절차 두고 신경전

윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…쟁점·절차 두고 신경전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.