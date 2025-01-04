FC Seoul strengthens squad with star signings

동영상 고정 취소

Last year, K League 1's Seoul, led by coach Kim Gi-dong and Lingard, successfully captured both box office success and performance. They have now begun serious preparations for the new season.



By acquiring a large number of players including Kim Jin-su, Moon Seon-min, and Jeong Seung-won, Seoul has formed a luxurious squad and aims to stand at the top of the K League this year.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



In the midst of the cold winter, the Seoul players have started their first training of the new year, passing the ball and getting back into sync after a long time.



Among the familiar faces representing Seoul, such as Ki Sung-yueng and Cho Young-wook, new faces stand out.



From veteran fullback Kim Jin-su to winger Moon Seon-min and multi-resource Jeong Seung-won, the strength in key positions has been significantly enhanced, creating a 'luxurious squad.'



The reason for the aggressive player acquisitions is undoubtedly the goal of winning the K League.



[Kim Jin-su/FC Seoul: "Not only aiming for the championship, but I've also heard a lot about aiming for the Asian stage as well."]



Last year, Seoul made it to the upper split for the first time in five years, increasing their chances of qualifying for the AFC Champions League.



Additionally, benefiting from the 'box office star' Lingard, they set a new record by surpassing 500,000 spectators in a single season, and the synergy expected from the addition of new stars is further raising fans' expectations.



[Moon Seon-min/FC Seoul: "When I score, Lingard will do the flute celebration, and if I do the control tower celebration, it might feel like the opponent got hit with not just one goal, but two."]



Coach Kim Gi-dong, who is entering his second year at the helm of Seoul, has also promised fans high-quality football with the newly activated 'Gi-dong Strike Force.'



[Kim Gi-dong/FC Seoul Coach: "If the positions that were lacking are filled, I expect that the football will be a bit more detailed and of better quality than last year. This year, we need to aim for a higher position."]



With significant reinforcement of their squad, Seoul is aiming for the league title for the first time in nine years and will leave for Vietnam for a training camp the day after tomorrow to prepare for the new season.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



