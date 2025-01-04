Sono player showcases snake dribble in the Year of the Blue Snake

동영상 고정 취소

In this basketball season, players are showcasing their skills with dribbles that slip away like a snake, coinciding with the Year of the Blue Snake.



This is what is called the snake dribble!



I learned it directly from Sono Skygunners Lee Jae-do.



When SK Knights Kim Sun-hyung breaks through to the left, the opposing Chinanu Onuaku has to keep an eye on two players at once.



Soon after, Kim Sun-hyung performs a snake dribble, moving to the right and then lightning-fast back to the left under the basket.



The entire DB defense must be confused.



It's highly effective.



This time, when Sono's Lee Jae-do changes direction, a staggering four players have no choice but to keep an eye on him, while the nearby defender must also mark the corner three-point shooter.



["I came to learn the snake dribble."]



Let's meet Lee Jae-do, whose snake dribble is his signature move.



[Lee Jae-do: "Originally, I go long using screens. But with the snake dribble, I don't go straight; I go around behind the screen."]



Lee Jae-do kindly and affectionately demonstrated with two of his teammates.



This time, I took on the role of defense before switching to offense.



I tried out the technique I learned, and although it was difficult to finish after a long time of playing basketball, I eventually succeeded. Basketball enthusiasts, don't forget the snake dribble and remember to use it at the right moment.



[Lee Jae-do: "The new year has begun. I hope everything goes smoothly, just like the Year of the Snake."]



In the Year of the Blue Snake 2025, I hope Lee Jae-do leads Sono Skygunners to continued success with his snake dribble.



Happy New Year!



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!