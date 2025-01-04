News 9

Sono player showcases snake dribble in the Year of the Blue Snake

입력 2025.01.04 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

In this basketball season, players are showcasing their skills with dribbles that slip away like a snake, coinciding with the Year of the Blue Snake.

This is what is called the snake dribble!

I learned it directly from Sono Skygunners Lee Jae-do.

When SK Knights Kim Sun-hyung breaks through to the left, the opposing Chinanu Onuaku has to keep an eye on two players at once.

Soon after, Kim Sun-hyung performs a snake dribble, moving to the right and then lightning-fast back to the left under the basket.

The entire DB defense must be confused.

It's highly effective.

This time, when Sono's Lee Jae-do changes direction, a staggering four players have no choice but to keep an eye on him, while the nearby defender must also mark the corner three-point shooter.

["I came to learn the snake dribble."]

Let's meet Lee Jae-do, whose snake dribble is his signature move.

[Lee Jae-do: "Originally, I go long using screens. But with the snake dribble, I don't go straight; I go around behind the screen."]

Lee Jae-do kindly and affectionately demonstrated with two of his teammates.

This time, I took on the role of defense before switching to offense.

I tried out the technique I learned, and although it was difficult to finish after a long time of playing basketball, I eventually succeeded. Basketball enthusiasts, don't forget the snake dribble and remember to use it at the right moment.

[Lee Jae-do: "The new year has begun. I hope everything goes smoothly, just like the Year of the Snake."]

In the Year of the Blue Snake 2025, I hope Lee Jae-do leads Sono Skygunners to continued success with his snake dribble.

Happy New Year!

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sono player showcases snake dribble in the Year of the Blue Snake
    • 입력 2025-01-04 00:43:03
    News 9
In this basketball season, players are showcasing their skills with dribbles that slip away like a snake, coinciding with the Year of the Blue Snake.

This is what is called the snake dribble!

I learned it directly from Sono Skygunners Lee Jae-do.

When SK Knights Kim Sun-hyung breaks through to the left, the opposing Chinanu Onuaku has to keep an eye on two players at once.

Soon after, Kim Sun-hyung performs a snake dribble, moving to the right and then lightning-fast back to the left under the basket.

The entire DB defense must be confused.

It's highly effective.

This time, when Sono's Lee Jae-do changes direction, a staggering four players have no choice but to keep an eye on him, while the nearby defender must also mark the corner three-point shooter.

["I came to learn the snake dribble."]

Let's meet Lee Jae-do, whose snake dribble is his signature move.

[Lee Jae-do: "Originally, I go long using screens. But with the snake dribble, I don't go straight; I go around behind the screen."]

Lee Jae-do kindly and affectionately demonstrated with two of his teammates.

This time, I took on the role of defense before switching to offense.

I tried out the technique I learned, and although it was difficult to finish after a long time of playing basketball, I eventually succeeded. Basketball enthusiasts, don't forget the snake dribble and remember to use it at the right moment.

[Lee Jae-do: "The new year has begun. I hope everything goes smoothly, just like the Year of the Snake."]

In the Year of the Blue Snake 2025, I hope Lee Jae-do leads Sono Skygunners to continued success with his snake dribble.

Happy New Year!
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수
“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”

“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”
“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…<br>“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”

“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”
윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…<br>쟁점·절차 두고 신경전

윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…쟁점·절차 두고 신경전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.