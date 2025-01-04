Sono player showcases snake dribble in the Year of the Blue Snake
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
This is what is called the snake dribble!
I learned it directly from Sono Skygunners Lee Jae-do.
When SK Knights Kim Sun-hyung breaks through to the left, the opposing Chinanu Onuaku has to keep an eye on two players at once.
Soon after, Kim Sun-hyung performs a snake dribble, moving to the right and then lightning-fast back to the left under the basket.
The entire DB defense must be confused.
It's highly effective.
This time, when Sono's Lee Jae-do changes direction, a staggering four players have no choice but to keep an eye on him, while the nearby defender must also mark the corner three-point shooter.
["I came to learn the snake dribble."]
Let's meet Lee Jae-do, whose snake dribble is his signature move.
[Lee Jae-do: "Originally, I go long using screens. But with the snake dribble, I don't go straight; I go around behind the screen."]
Lee Jae-do kindly and affectionately demonstrated with two of his teammates.
This time, I took on the role of defense before switching to offense.
I tried out the technique I learned, and although it was difficult to finish after a long time of playing basketball, I eventually succeeded. Basketball enthusiasts, don't forget the snake dribble and remember to use it at the right moment.
[Lee Jae-do: "The new year has begun. I hope everything goes smoothly, just like the Year of the Snake."]
In the Year of the Blue Snake 2025, I hope Lee Jae-do leads Sono Skygunners to continued success with his snake dribble.
Happy New Year!
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Sono player showcases snake dribble in the Year of the Blue Snake
-
- 입력 2025-01-04 00:43:03
This is what is called the snake dribble!
I learned it directly from Sono Skygunners Lee Jae-do.
When SK Knights Kim Sun-hyung breaks through to the left, the opposing Chinanu Onuaku has to keep an eye on two players at once.
Soon after, Kim Sun-hyung performs a snake dribble, moving to the right and then lightning-fast back to the left under the basket.
The entire DB defense must be confused.
It's highly effective.
This time, when Sono's Lee Jae-do changes direction, a staggering four players have no choice but to keep an eye on him, while the nearby defender must also mark the corner three-point shooter.
["I came to learn the snake dribble."]
Let's meet Lee Jae-do, whose snake dribble is his signature move.
[Lee Jae-do: "Originally, I go long using screens. But with the snake dribble, I don't go straight; I go around behind the screen."]
Lee Jae-do kindly and affectionately demonstrated with two of his teammates.
This time, I took on the role of defense before switching to offense.
I tried out the technique I learned, and although it was difficult to finish after a long time of playing basketball, I eventually succeeded. Basketball enthusiasts, don't forget the snake dribble and remember to use it at the right moment.
[Lee Jae-do: "The new year has begun. I hope everything goes smoothly, just like the Year of the Snake."]
In the Year of the Blue Snake 2025, I hope Lee Jae-do leads Sono Skygunners to continued success with his snake dribble.
Happy New Year!
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.