Vietnam edges Thailand 2-1 in first leg of ASEAN Championship

Coach Kim Sang-sik's Vietnam national football team has taken a step closer to winning the ASEAN Championship for the first time in seven years since Coach Park Hang-seo, by winning the first leg of the finals.



In the first leg of the finals, while Coach Park Hang-seo watched in person, Vietnam scored the opening goal.



The cheers grew even louder as naturalized player Nguyen Xuan Son, who scored the first goal, added another goal.



Although they conceded a late goal to Thailand, they won 2-1, marking a monumental victory over the Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand at home for the first time in 27 years.



Let's hear Coach Kim Sang-sik's thoughts ahead of the second leg in Bangkok, Thailand, set for Jan. 5.



[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "As Coach Park Hang-seo said, with today's victory, we no longer have to fear the Thai national team. I believe there is no mountain we cannot overcome."]



