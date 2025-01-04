Vietnam edges Thailand 2-1 in first leg of ASEAN Championship
In the first leg of the finals, while Coach Park Hang-seo watched in person, Vietnam scored the opening goal.
The cheers grew even louder as naturalized player Nguyen Xuan Son, who scored the first goal, added another goal.
Although they conceded a late goal to Thailand, they won 2-1, marking a monumental victory over the Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand at home for the first time in 27 years.
Let's hear Coach Kim Sang-sik's thoughts ahead of the second leg in Bangkok, Thailand, set for Jan. 5.
[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "As Coach Park Hang-seo said, with today's victory, we no longer have to fear the Thai national team. I believe there is no mountain we cannot overcome."]
- Vietnam edges Thailand 2-1 in first leg of ASEAN Championship
입력 2025-01-04 00:43:03
수정2025-01-04 00:43:23
