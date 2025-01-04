Head of presidential security service rejects summons citing critical timing of duties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.



After the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Seok-yeol was thwarted, a fierce backlash is occurring.



The joint investigation team notified Park Chong-jun, head of the Presidential Security Service, to appear today (Dec. 4) on charges of obstructing the arrest, but he did not show up.



It is expected that the Corruption Investigation Office may attempt to execute the arrest warrant again as early as tomorrow (Dec. 5).



The first report is by Lee Soo-min.



[Report]



Although they initially entered through the main gate of the presidential residence, the investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office had to come out empty-handed after five and a half hours.



This was because the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon was blocked by the Presidential Security Service.



The police and the joint investigation team, which includes the Corruption Investigation Office, have filed charges against Park Chong-jun for obstructing special public duties and notified him to come in for questioning today.



However, Park did not respond to the summons.



He cited the reason that it is a critical time for presidential security duties and that he cannot leave his post even for a moment.



A second summons has been sent to Park, requesting him to appear on the 7th.



In response to the Corruption Investigation Office's attempt to execute the arrest warrant, President Yoon's lawyer, Seok Dong-hyun, criticized it as "Red Guards-styled."



"Calling the president to come out on a holiday morning and then saying they will arrest him if he doesn't show up," he said, adding, "The saying 'ignorance breeds courage' might be an expression of that."



After failing to execute the arrest once, the Corruption Investigation Office is regrouping and contemplating the next steps.



There are criticisms that they may not have been adequately prepared, and differences between the police and the Corruption Investigation Office regarding Park's arrest have also emerged, indicating that discussions are necessary.



The Corruption Investigation Office sent another official document today, following one sent on the 1st, requesting acting President Choi Sang-mok to direct the Security Service to cooperate in executing the arrest warrant.



As the validity period of the arrest warrant is until the day after tomorrow (Dec. 6), it is anticipated that a second attempt to execute the arrest warrant may occur as early as tomorrow.



It is also reported that the Corruption Investigation Office is considering immediately filing for a pre-arrest warrant if the arrest does not go smoothly.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



