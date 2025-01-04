News 9

Protests for and against President Yoon’s arrest block traffic in Hannam-dong area

입력 2025.01.04 (22:25)

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 4), on a weekend, protests for and against the arrest of President Yoon continue near the presidential residence.

There were also clashes with the police during the protests.

Traffic in the Hannam-dong area has been suffering all day.

Let's connect to the scene to see how things are now.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam, there were clashes between the protesters and the police today?

[Report]

Yes, I have been covering the protest situation here since this morning.

Throughout the day, opposing voices regarding the arrest of President Yoon have echoed just a few hundred meters apart.

First, the pro-arrest protest began around 3 PM yesterday (Dec. 3).

Even now, a day later, calls for the arrest of President Yoon continue.

Around noon today, protesters attempted to march towards the presidential residence, leading to clashes with the police.

Two members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions who assaulted the police were arrested on charges of obstructing official duties, and during this process, one police officer and one union member were injured.

Since the evening, some civic groups have joined the pro-arrest protest, increasing the number of participants.

On the other hand, about 300 meters north of the pro-arrest protest site, an anti-arrest protest is taking place.

Protesters who had gathered and then dispersed yesterday reassembled this morning, claiming they would prevent the execution of the warrant.

They are shouting slogans such as "Illegal warrant is null and void" around the presidential residence.

The police are controlling the roads and setting up barricades in preparation for any potential clashes.

Traffic is completely blocked due to the two protests, making it impossible to pass through Hannam-daero.

Additionally, as the number of protesters increased, the Han-gangjin Station on Seoul Subway Line 6 was temporarily bypassed without stopping.

Both protests plan to continue their overnight demonstrations, so traffic congestion in the Hannam-dong area is expected to continue until tomorrow (Dec. 5).

This has been KBS News' Kim Bo-dam reporting from near the presidential residence in Yongsan District.

