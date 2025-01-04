News 9

Military and police refuse security chief’s command to obstruct execution of warrant

[Anchor]

During the execution of the arrest warrant, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials initially entered up to 200 meters in front of the residence without much trouble.

It was later found that the military and police in charge of the residence's security effectively refused the security chief's orders and did not obstruct the execution of the warrant.

In particular, the police did not comply with the directive from acting President Choi Sang-mok to cooperate with the security office.

Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

The execution of the arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was initially expected to be difficult from the opening of the main gate.

This was because the security office stated that it would proceed with security according to legal procedures.

However, they were able to enter the residence grounds in about 40 minutes, and although there were some scuffles, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was able to reach 200 meters in front of the residence without much trouble.

This was because the military and police in charge of the residence's security effectively refused the requests and orders from the security office and did not obstruct the execution of the warrant.

The security office stated that they had transitioned soldiers to rear duty in preparation for the situation escalating.

However, it has been revealed that the Ministry of National Defense had conveyed to the security office that it was inappropriate for military forces to obstruct the execution of the warrant.

The 55th Security Battalion is under the command of the Army's Ground Operations Command but receives orders from the security office. It is reported that the security chief's request for troop support during the standoff was denied.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok also requested the police to deploy to the residence upon the presidential office's request, but the police did not comply.

The police stated, "We conducted a legal review upon the acting president's request," but ultimately explained that they would "only follow the law and its principles."

In response, the presidential office expressed confusion, stating that it does not make sense for the police not to follow the acting president's orders.

For now, it seems that even if the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempts to execute additional warrants, the military and police will not take any active measures.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

