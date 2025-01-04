PPP claims CIO’s warrant unlawful, DP calls for disbandment of security office

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the execution of the arrest warrant was halted, the ruling party pointed to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, while the opposition party targeted the National Security Office, leading to a heated debate.



The People Power Party claimed that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was conducting an unreasonable investigation with illegal and unlawful warrants and urged the police to take over the investigation.



The Democratic Party stated that the National Security Office had become an accomplice to insurrection and called for the disbandment of the National Security Office and the re-execution of the arrest warrant.



Choi Young-yoon reports.



[Report]



[“The unjust warrant is null and void, stop the illegal execution. Stop it, stop it.”]



The People Power Party urged an immediate halt, claiming that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was attempting to arrest the president with illegal and unlawful warrants.



They demanded that the police take over the investigation, stating that the CIO lacked both the authority and capability to investigate charges of insurrection.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: “How can you investigate insurrection charges when you can't even properly investigate the Chae Sang-byeong case? It’s like a small anchovy trying to swallow a whale.”]



They particularly criticized the police and military for disobeying the cooperation directive from acting President Choi Sang-mok and the orders from the National Security Office, calling it a clear act of insubordination.



In this regard, according to lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, President Yoon reportedly stated that the series of processes, including the warrant request from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is causing the judicial system to collapse and is a serious crisis.



[“Arrest the second insurrection instigator Yoon Suk Yeol. Arrest him, arrest him.”]



The Democratic Party urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to swiftly re-execute the arrest warrant, stating that anyone obstructing it should be arrested as a active offender.



They specifically demanded the disbandment of the National Security Office, which blocked the execution of the arrest warrant.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “The obstruction of the arrest warrant execution by the National Security Office is a second insurrection. They have obstructed lawful law enforcement and have acted as insurrection soldiers supporting the insurrection leader.”]



The Democratic Party and five other opposition parties held a press conference demanding the dismissal of the head of the National Security Office.



They also pressured acting President Choi Sang-mok to direct the National Security Office to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant.



KBS News, Choi Young-yoon.



