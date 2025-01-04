News 9

PPP claims CIO’s warrant unlawful, DP calls for disbandment of security office

입력 2025.01.04 (22:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the execution of the arrest warrant was halted, the ruling party pointed to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, while the opposition party targeted the National Security Office, leading to a heated debate.

The People Power Party claimed that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was conducting an unreasonable investigation with illegal and unlawful warrants and urged the police to take over the investigation.

The Democratic Party stated that the National Security Office had become an accomplice to insurrection and called for the disbandment of the National Security Office and the re-execution of the arrest warrant.

Choi Young-yoon reports.

[Report]

[“The unjust warrant is null and void, stop the illegal execution. Stop it, stop it.”]

The People Power Party urged an immediate halt, claiming that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was attempting to arrest the president with illegal and unlawful warrants.

They demanded that the police take over the investigation, stating that the CIO lacked both the authority and capability to investigate charges of insurrection.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: “How can you investigate insurrection charges when you can't even properly investigate the Chae Sang-byeong case? It’s like a small anchovy trying to swallow a whale.”]

They particularly criticized the police and military for disobeying the cooperation directive from acting President Choi Sang-mok and the orders from the National Security Office, calling it a clear act of insubordination.

In this regard, according to lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, President Yoon reportedly stated that the series of processes, including the warrant request from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is causing the judicial system to collapse and is a serious crisis.

[“Arrest the second insurrection instigator Yoon Suk Yeol. Arrest him, arrest him.”]

The Democratic Party urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to swiftly re-execute the arrest warrant, stating that anyone obstructing it should be arrested as a active offender.

They specifically demanded the disbandment of the National Security Office, which blocked the execution of the arrest warrant.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “The obstruction of the arrest warrant execution by the National Security Office is a second insurrection. They have obstructed lawful law enforcement and have acted as insurrection soldiers supporting the insurrection leader.”]

The Democratic Party and five other opposition parties held a press conference demanding the dismissal of the head of the National Security Office.

They also pressured acting President Choi Sang-mok to direct the National Security Office to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant.

KBS News, Choi Young-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP claims CIO’s warrant unlawful, DP calls for disbandment of security office
    • 입력 2025-01-04 22:29:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the execution of the arrest warrant was halted, the ruling party pointed to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, while the opposition party targeted the National Security Office, leading to a heated debate.

The People Power Party claimed that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was conducting an unreasonable investigation with illegal and unlawful warrants and urged the police to take over the investigation.

The Democratic Party stated that the National Security Office had become an accomplice to insurrection and called for the disbandment of the National Security Office and the re-execution of the arrest warrant.

Choi Young-yoon reports.

[Report]

[“The unjust warrant is null and void, stop the illegal execution. Stop it, stop it.”]

The People Power Party urged an immediate halt, claiming that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was attempting to arrest the president with illegal and unlawful warrants.

They demanded that the police take over the investigation, stating that the CIO lacked both the authority and capability to investigate charges of insurrection.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: “How can you investigate insurrection charges when you can't even properly investigate the Chae Sang-byeong case? It’s like a small anchovy trying to swallow a whale.”]

They particularly criticized the police and military for disobeying the cooperation directive from acting President Choi Sang-mok and the orders from the National Security Office, calling it a clear act of insubordination.

In this regard, according to lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, President Yoon reportedly stated that the series of processes, including the warrant request from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is causing the judicial system to collapse and is a serious crisis.

[“Arrest the second insurrection instigator Yoon Suk Yeol. Arrest him, arrest him.”]

The Democratic Party urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to swiftly re-execute the arrest warrant, stating that anyone obstructing it should be arrested as a active offender.

They specifically demanded the disbandment of the National Security Office, which blocked the execution of the arrest warrant.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “The obstruction of the arrest warrant execution by the National Security Office is a second insurrection. They have obstructed lawful law enforcement and have acted as insurrection soldiers supporting the insurrection leader.”]

The Democratic Party and five other opposition parties held a press conference demanding the dismissal of the head of the National Security Office.

They also pressured acting President Choi Sang-mok to direct the National Security Office to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant.

KBS News, Choi Young-yoon.
최영윤
최영윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박
“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…<br>“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”

“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”
한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도<br>…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”

한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”
희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”

희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.