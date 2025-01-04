News 9

PPP demands impeachment motion to be rewritten and re-voted on

입력 2025.01.04 (22:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party is strongly opposing the removal of 'rebellion' from the grounds for President Yoon's impeachment.

They argued that the hastily drafted impeachment motion should be dismissed by the Constitutional Court and re-voted in the National Assembly.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

["Dismiss it."]

In response to the removal of the rebellion charge from the presidential impeachment motion, the People Power Party demanded a re-vote on the impeachment motion in the National Assembly.

They stated that since a key reason for impeachment has been withdrawn, the impeachment motion should be rewritten and re-voted on.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "The charge of rebellion is the alpha and omega of the presidential impeachment. Excluding this core issue from the grounds for impeachment is not just a bun without filling; it is a bun without a bun."]

They also insisted that the amendment to the impeachment motion, which was supported by 204 members of the National Assembly, should not be decided through backdoor negotiations and demanded that the Constitutional Court dismiss the impeachment motion.

There were claims that if the 'rebellion' charge had not been included, the voting results would have been different.

In response to the Democratic Party's explanation that they would contest the establishment of rebellion not under criminal law but as a constitutional violation, they countered that if that is the case, charges of abuse of power and obstruction of special public duties, which are violations of criminal law, should also be excluded.

They particularly argued that the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which was also based on rebellion, is fundamentally invalid.

The People Power Party demanded an apology from the opposition for drafting a hastily prepared impeachment motion that mocked the public.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP demands impeachment motion to be rewritten and re-voted on
    • 입력 2025-01-04 22:48:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party is strongly opposing the removal of 'rebellion' from the grounds for President Yoon's impeachment.

They argued that the hastily drafted impeachment motion should be dismissed by the Constitutional Court and re-voted in the National Assembly.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

["Dismiss it."]

In response to the removal of the rebellion charge from the presidential impeachment motion, the People Power Party demanded a re-vote on the impeachment motion in the National Assembly.

They stated that since a key reason for impeachment has been withdrawn, the impeachment motion should be rewritten and re-voted on.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "The charge of rebellion is the alpha and omega of the presidential impeachment. Excluding this core issue from the grounds for impeachment is not just a bun without filling; it is a bun without a bun."]

They also insisted that the amendment to the impeachment motion, which was supported by 204 members of the National Assembly, should not be decided through backdoor negotiations and demanded that the Constitutional Court dismiss the impeachment motion.

There were claims that if the 'rebellion' charge had not been included, the voting results would have been different.

In response to the Democratic Party's explanation that they would contest the establishment of rebellion not under criminal law but as a constitutional violation, they countered that if that is the case, charges of abuse of power and obstruction of special public duties, which are violations of criminal law, should also be excluded.

They particularly argued that the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which was also based on rebellion, is fundamentally invalid.

The People Power Party demanded an apology from the opposition for drafting a hastily prepared impeachment motion that mocked the public.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박
“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…<br>“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”

“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”
한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도<br>…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”

한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”
희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”

희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.