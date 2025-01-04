PPP demands impeachment motion to be rewritten and re-voted on

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is strongly opposing the removal of 'rebellion' from the grounds for President Yoon's impeachment.



They argued that the hastily drafted impeachment motion should be dismissed by the Constitutional Court and re-voted in the National Assembly.



Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.



[Report]



["Dismiss it."]



In response to the removal of the rebellion charge from the presidential impeachment motion, the People Power Party demanded a re-vote on the impeachment motion in the National Assembly.



They stated that since a key reason for impeachment has been withdrawn, the impeachment motion should be rewritten and re-voted on.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "The charge of rebellion is the alpha and omega of the presidential impeachment. Excluding this core issue from the grounds for impeachment is not just a bun without filling; it is a bun without a bun."]



They also insisted that the amendment to the impeachment motion, which was supported by 204 members of the National Assembly, should not be decided through backdoor negotiations and demanded that the Constitutional Court dismiss the impeachment motion.



There were claims that if the 'rebellion' charge had not been included, the voting results would have been different.



In response to the Democratic Party's explanation that they would contest the establishment of rebellion not under criminal law but as a constitutional violation, they countered that if that is the case, charges of abuse of power and obstruction of special public duties, which are violations of criminal law, should also be excluded.



They particularly argued that the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which was also based on rebellion, is fundamentally invalid.



The People Power Party demanded an apology from the opposition for drafting a hastily prepared impeachment motion that mocked the public.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!