DP calls PPP’s claims ignorant, emphasizes amendment aimed to expedite impeachment trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party rebutted the claims of the People Power Party, calling them ignorant assertions.



They argued that they would contest the grounds for impeachment, such as insurrection, not as violations of criminal law but as violations of the constitution, stating that the core reasons remain unchanged and that the People Power Party is inciting the the public with lies.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



In response to the ruling party's offensive regarding the withdrawal of the insurrection charge, the Democratic Party cited a press conference from eight years ago by Kwon Seong-dong, the then head of the National Assembly's impeachment committee against former President Park Geun-hye.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Then Head of the National Assembly Impeachment Committee/January 2017: "The impeachment trial is not a criminal trial. Whether a crime is established or not is a matter for criminal trials, not for constitutional trials."]



They stated that the impeachment trial of President Yoon is also a constitutional trial, just like back then, and that they have reorganized the grounds for impeachment by excluding the criminal law violations.



Therefore, they emphasized that the exclusion of the insurrection charge is an ignorant claim, asserting that not a single act of insurrection included as grounds for impeachment has been excluded.



They criticized the People Power Party for spreading blatant lies and inciting the public.



[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "To expedite the impeachment trial, we only deleted the evaluation part regarding this matter. Kwon Seong-dong is continuously engaging in shameless actions."]



They dismissed the argument that the National Assembly should re-vote on the impeachment motion, stating that the People Power Party is desperately trying to undermine the Constitutional Court's impeachment process.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!