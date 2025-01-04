News 9

President Yoon proceeded with martial law declaration despite cabinet members' dissuasion

[Anchor]

Just before the declaration of emergency martial law, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and several cabinet members tried to dissuade President Yoon, but he reportedly insisted, "If we change the plan now, everything will go wrong," and proceeded with the martial law.

This information is fully contained in the 83-page indictment of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been arrested and charged with insurrection.

First, reporter Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

On the 3rd of December, President Yoon ordered the attendees of the cabinet meeting to quickly return to the presidential office, without providing a specific reason.

Cabinet members, who later learned that the reason for the meeting was the declaration of emergency martial law, were shocked as the quorum for the cabinet meeting had not even been met.

Before the meeting started, some immediately rushed to the 5th-floor presidential office to dissuade President Yoon.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo warned that declaring martial law would severely damage the economy and raise concerns about a decline in international credibility, while Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also cautioned that it would undermine the achievements that South Korea has built over the past 70 years.

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok expressed his concerns, stating that it would have a fatal impact on the economy and national credibility.

Nevertheless, President Yoon responded, "If we leave the pro-North leftists as they are, the country will go to ruin and nothing will work."

He then stated, "If we change the plan, everything will go wrong," and declared, "This is the president's decision, and I will proceed," and then went on to make the public address.

[On the evening of Dec. 3 at 10:29 PM: "I declare emergency martial law."]

To the cabinet members who were trying to dissuade him from declaring martial law, President Yoon instead instructed them to take related measures before and after the declaration.

He handed a document to Minister Cho instructing him to "stabilize foreign relations through overseas diplomatic missions," and to Deputy Prime Minister Choi, he instructed to "completely block National Assembly funds and prepare a budget for emergency legislative bodies."

The urgent procedures just before the martial law declaration was included in the indictment of former Minister Kim, which the prosecution judges the procedures of the cabinet meeting and the declaration of emergency martial law were all in violation of the Constitution and the Martial Law Act.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

