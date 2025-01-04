News 9

Nationwide snow or rain expected overnight into Sunday, cold temperatures next week

입력 2025.01.04 (23:22)

[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Dec. 5), snow or rain is expected in most parts of the country.

Next week, the cold wave will be very fierce.

Frequent snow will accompany the cold wave.

This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist.

[Report]

As the new year begins, clouds start to roll in with the sunrise over Dokdo.

The sky darkens to a gray hue, and thick snow begins to fall.

Snow clouds from the East Sea have moved in, resulting in over 2cm of snow on Dokdo and Ulleungdo this morning.

Tomorrow, we will be affected by developed snow clouds from the northwest.

Snow or rain will start in the metropolitan area early tomorrow morning and gradually expand to most parts of the country.

In particular, heavy snow is expected to concentrate in the central inland areas.

[Yoon Ik-sang / Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "In the inland areas of Gyeonggi and Gangwon tomorrow, there is a possibility of heavy snow with 1-2cm per hour, so a heavy snow warning may be issued. Please take care of facilities such as barns and greenhouses."]

By tomorrow night, the snow and rain will mostly subside, but in the central region and Jeju Island, some areas may continue until the morning of the day after tomorrow (Dec. 6).

The expected snowfall is up to 10cm in the inland areas of Gangwon, 3 to 8cm in the inland areas of Gyeonggi, and 1 to 5cm in Seoul, Chungbuk, and northern Gyeongbuk.

Starting next Tuesday, a continental high-pressure system from the northwest will expand significantly, frequently bringing heavy snow mainly to the Honam region.

Along with the snow, a strong cold wave will also arrive.

Next Thursday and Friday, morning temperatures in Seoul are expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees, marking the strongest cold wave of this winter.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

