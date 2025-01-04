Bereaved families of Jeju Air tragedy demand fair and transparent investigation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, now we look into the tragedy involving the Jeju Air passenger plane.



The process of returning the victims to their families is now underway in earnest.



Let's connect to Muan Airport.



Reporter Song Guk-hwe, what did you find out today (Dec. 4)?



[Report]



The work of returning the victims of the tragedy to their families has been actively progressing since this afternoon.



So far, 103 victims have been handed over to their families, and the handover of the remaining 70 or so is being carried out sequentially.



The search at the accident site is nearly complete, but the police continued their search until late this afternoon to find any remains that might still be there.



The handover of personal belongings is also ongoing.



To date, personal belongings of over 120 victims whose identities have been confirmed have been handed over, and the handover of the vehicles of the victims parked at Muan Airport is also in progress.



Meanwhile, this afternoon, a representative delegation of bereaved families expressed that they were not properly informed about the investigation activities of the accident investigation committee and demanded a fair and transparent investigation.



In response, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stated that they are conducting an objective investigation in accordance with principles.



This afternoon, the police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of posting malicious comments insulting the bereaved families on the internet.



Additionally, on the third day after the tragedy, on the 31st of December, the CEO of the parent company of Jeju Air, Aekyung Group, visited the airport to officially apologize for holding a year-end prize event.



The national mourning period ends today, but the operation of joint memorial altars, mainly in the Gwangju and Jeonnam regions, will be extended, and local governments will decide on this autonomously.



This has been Song Guk-hwe from Muan International Airport for KBS News.



