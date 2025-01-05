Handwritten notes cover stair railings at Muan Airport as mourning continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 4), the mourning at Muan Airport continued.



The airport stairs were covered with waves of handwritten letters mourning the victims.



Baek Ji-hyun reports.



[Report]



The stair railings were densely covered with hundreds of colorful notes.



These are tearful handwritten letters from the families of the victims and mourners of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.



A daughter, who will never see her parents again, writes out a conversation they would usually have.



A grandchild, reflecting on the things he wasn' able to do for his grandmother, wrote down his regrets and longing.



Mourners also quietly write words of comfort that are difficult to voice out.



[Jeong Hye-young / Damyang-gun, Jeollanam-do: "I wrote this letter with the hope that the prayers would gather together and that they would rest peacefully in a place without pain."]



There were also family members who quietly wrote down their apologies to the helping volunteers, whom they were grateful to but could not even greet.



This stairway of handwritten letters has become a space of comfort that commemorates the victims and embraces the hearts of the bereaved families.



[Lee Jeong-sook / Volunteer: "I thought, what if they were our brothers, our children, or our parents? With that feeling, I had no choice but to come."]



The stairway of mourning began as an idea from a civic group.



On the 10th, a mailbox will be installed at the bottom of these stairs to send letters of condolence.



This is KBS News, Baek Ji-hyun.



