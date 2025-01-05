News 9

Delay in establishing dedicated department may worsen population crisis

입력 2025.01.05 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last year, the number of newborns in our country rebounded for the first time in nine years.

While this is welcoming news, the rebound is not significant, and the population crisis remains severe.

Concerns are rising that the delay in launching a dedicated population crisis response department may lead to missing the golden time.

This is a special report on the ultra-aged society by reporter Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

In 2023, South Korea's total fertility rate was a record low of 0.72, and while the number of registered births last year saw a slight rebound for the first time in nine years, it still remains among the lowest level in the world.

Having already entered an ultra-aged society, projections suggest that in 25 years, four out of ten people in the total population will be elderly.

[Joo Hyung-hwan/Vice Chairman of the Low Birthrate and Aging Society Committee/Dec. 27: "There is not much time left. Experts point out that the golden time for policy responses is within the next 5 to 10 years..."]

Concerns about local extinction are also becoming a reality.

The proportion of elderly people in non-capital regions is already nearly 5 percentage points higher than in the capital region.

The excessive 'capital region concentration' phenomenon is causing polarization in various areas directly related to people's livelihoods, such as housing, jobs, and education.

This is why a policy redesign based on population structure is necessary.

[Cho Young-tae/Director of the Population Policy Research Center at Seoul National University: "We need to check whether the systems and policies currently in place will function properly in the 2030s and 2040s, and if not, we need to change them quickly..."]

Since last year, the government has been pushing for the establishment of a Population Strategy Planning Department that encompasses overall population policy.

However, the proposed amendment to the Government Organization Act, which includes the establishment of the Population Department, is stagnating in parliamentary discussions.

The Minister of the Interior and Safety, who is responsible for the government reorganization, has also stepped down due to the martial law situation.

[Hong Seok-cheol/Professor at the Department of Economics, Seoul National University: "The population issue is currently an opportunity for rebound, but I think there could be an unfortunate situation where we miss that opportunity."]

There are warnings that if the launch of a control tower to respond to the population crisis is delayed further, it could lead to even greater impacts in the future.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Delay in establishing dedicated department may worsen population crisis
    • 입력 2025-01-05 01:07:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last year, the number of newborns in our country rebounded for the first time in nine years.

While this is welcoming news, the rebound is not significant, and the population crisis remains severe.

Concerns are rising that the delay in launching a dedicated population crisis response department may lead to missing the golden time.

This is a special report on the ultra-aged society by reporter Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

In 2023, South Korea's total fertility rate was a record low of 0.72, and while the number of registered births last year saw a slight rebound for the first time in nine years, it still remains among the lowest level in the world.

Having already entered an ultra-aged society, projections suggest that in 25 years, four out of ten people in the total population will be elderly.

[Joo Hyung-hwan/Vice Chairman of the Low Birthrate and Aging Society Committee/Dec. 27: "There is not much time left. Experts point out that the golden time for policy responses is within the next 5 to 10 years..."]

Concerns about local extinction are also becoming a reality.

The proportion of elderly people in non-capital regions is already nearly 5 percentage points higher than in the capital region.

The excessive 'capital region concentration' phenomenon is causing polarization in various areas directly related to people's livelihoods, such as housing, jobs, and education.

This is why a policy redesign based on population structure is necessary.

[Cho Young-tae/Director of the Population Policy Research Center at Seoul National University: "We need to check whether the systems and policies currently in place will function properly in the 2030s and 2040s, and if not, we need to change them quickly..."]

Since last year, the government has been pushing for the establishment of a Population Strategy Planning Department that encompasses overall population policy.

However, the proposed amendment to the Government Organization Act, which includes the establishment of the Population Department, is stagnating in parliamentary discussions.

The Minister of the Interior and Safety, who is responsible for the government reorganization, has also stepped down due to the martial law situation.

[Hong Seok-cheol/Professor at the Department of Economics, Seoul National University: "The population issue is currently an opportunity for rebound, but I think there could be an unfortunate situation where we miss that opportunity."]

There are warnings that if the launch of a control tower to respond to the population crisis is delayed further, it could lead to even greater impacts in the future.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박
“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…<br>“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”

“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”
한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도<br>…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”

한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”
희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”

희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.