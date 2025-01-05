Korean “Unification Rice” to help Guinea become food self-sufficient country

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our Unification Rice seeds are being distributed, helping Guinea in West Africa gradually escape from hunger.



It reminds us of Korea during its impoverished past.



Now, inspired by Korea, which is the sixth largest donor to the World Food Programme, Guinea is also planning to graduate from being a recipient of aid.



Our correspondent Ahn Da-young reports from Guinea.



[Report]



At luchtime at a school in Guinea, West Africa, freshly cooked rice is being served to students.



The rice, produced from planting Unification Rice, is purchased by the World Food Programme (WFP) and distributed to schools.



[Sini Manjari/Guinea Student: "(At home) I eat a little, but I eat a lot at school. It's okay if I don't eat when I go back home."]



Some students now travel as far as 4 kilometers to come to school for meals.



As school meals have become more activated, the number of students attending school has increased.



The hope of escaping hunger is also leading to a stronger desire to learn.



Thanks to this, the number of students at this school has increased by about 30%, and their exam scores have improved as well.



[Pepe Kamira/Teacher: "All of our students took the middle school entrance exam, and both girls and boys passed."]



Health and nutrition support programs for mothers and infants are also gaining momentum.



Overall quality of life has improved since the introduction of Unification Rice.



In 1964, Guinea became a country receiving WFP aid alongside Korea.



However, Korea achieved food self-sufficiency in just 20 years and has now grown into the sixth largest donor to the WFP.



Guinea aims to follow this exemplary case.



[Ismael Nab/Guinea Minister of International Cooperation: "Once food security is secured, we can sell the surplus food to neighboring countries, which will help us strengthen our economic power."]



The Unification Rice seeds from Korea are sowing seeds of hope in Guinea.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Kissidougou, Guinea.



