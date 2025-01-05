News 9

Year of the Blue Snake: scientific community sees snakes as great source of inspiration

입력 2025.01.05 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This year is the Year of the Blue Snake.

Snakes can be a source of fear due to their distinct appearance, but in the scientific community, they are a source of inspiration for various technological innovations.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo introduces several related technologies.

[Report]

It swiftly passes through narrow tubes and moves nimbly between the debris of buildings.

This is a 'robot snake' designed to mimic the appearance and movement of a snake.

Equipped with various sensors on its head, it can search for people in need of rescue.

[Kim Mu-rim/Director of the Korea Robot Convergence Research Institute: "The snake shape is currently the most suitable for entering narrow spaces. It mimics the movement patterns of snakes in nature to move like a snake..."]

There is also a battery that utilizes the characteristics of snake scales.

By connecting multiple hexagonal battery cells shaped like scales, it becomes possible to stretch and bend freely.

This can be used as a battery for wearable robots that can be worn like clothing.

[Hyun Seung-min/Principal Researcher at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials: "The battery itself does not bend or stretch, but since they are connected, the connected parts can stretch."]

However, the reality is that technologies mimicking the characteristics of snakes are not easy to commercialize due to high initial development costs.

Nevertheless, many in the scientific community point out that if robotic technology is combined with AI, its range of applications could expand further. The core technology itself is key to future technologies, which national-level support should be considered for.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Year of the Blue Snake: scientific community sees snakes as great source of inspiration
    • 입력 2025-01-05 01:07:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

This year is the Year of the Blue Snake.

Snakes can be a source of fear due to their distinct appearance, but in the scientific community, they are a source of inspiration for various technological innovations.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo introduces several related technologies.

[Report]

It swiftly passes through narrow tubes and moves nimbly between the debris of buildings.

This is a 'robot snake' designed to mimic the appearance and movement of a snake.

Equipped with various sensors on its head, it can search for people in need of rescue.

[Kim Mu-rim/Director of the Korea Robot Convergence Research Institute: "The snake shape is currently the most suitable for entering narrow spaces. It mimics the movement patterns of snakes in nature to move like a snake..."]

There is also a battery that utilizes the characteristics of snake scales.

By connecting multiple hexagonal battery cells shaped like scales, it becomes possible to stretch and bend freely.

This can be used as a battery for wearable robots that can be worn like clothing.

[Hyun Seung-min/Principal Researcher at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials: "The battery itself does not bend or stretch, but since they are connected, the connected parts can stretch."]

However, the reality is that technologies mimicking the characteristics of snakes are not easy to commercialize due to high initial development costs.

Nevertheless, many in the scientific community point out that if robotic technology is combined with AI, its range of applications could expand further. The core technology itself is key to future technologies, which national-level support should be considered for.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.
신지수
신지수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박
“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…<br>“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”

“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”
한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도<br>…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”

한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”
희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”

희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.