Kiwoom’s infielder Kim Hye-seong signs with LA Dodgers

[Anchor]

National baseball team infielder Kim Hye-sung of Kiwoom has signed a contract with the World Series champion LA Dodgers.

He has achieved his dream of entering Major League Baseball, and superstar Ohtani also congratulated him with a warm welcome.

This is a report by reporter Shim Byeong-il.

[Report]

On the deadline date for private competitive bidding and posting contracts, his dream came true.

Kim Hye-sung's agency, CAA Sports, announced, "We have signed a contract with the LA Dodgers for a guaranteed period of 3 years with an option for 2 additional years, worth up to 22 million dollars, approximately 3.24 billion won."

Although he received offers from the LA Angels and Seattle, his final choice was the LA Dodgers, last year's World Series champion.

The LA Dodgers, who immediately registered Kim Hye-sung on their 40-man roster, along with superstar Ohtani, sent a welcome message in Korean.

[Kim Hye-sung/Last November: "I hope to greet fans with a brighter smile and confidently say that I have signed a contract like this."]

Kim Hye-sung, highly regarded as a versatile infielder with both running and defensive skills, made a strong impression by hitting a double in a practice game against the LA Dodgers last year.

[Brandon Gomes/General Manager: "The ability to add somebody with that talent, plus upside, I feel like it's a really good piece for us."]

Kim Hye-sung is also the fifth player from the Heroes club to enter the U.S. league through the posting process, following Kang Jung-ho, Park Byung-ho, Kim Ha-seong, and Lee Jung-hoo.

[Park Byung-ho: "I believe that if he continues to do what he has done so far, he will become a truly great Major League player representing our country. Congratulations."]

The infield of the LA Dodgers is known for its strength, featuring shortstop Mookie Betts and second baseman Gavin Lux.

Since the contract conditions allow for the possibility of being sent down to the minor leagues at any time, Kim Hye-sung must navigate a fierce survival competition to step onto the big league stage.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

