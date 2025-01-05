News 9

Real Madrid fans frown at Vinicius’ repeated unsportsmanlike behavior

입력 2025.01.05 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Vinicius of Real Madrid, the professional football club in Spain, has once again caused frowns with unsportsmanlike behavior.

Unable to contain his anger, he struck the goalkeeper in the neck and was sent off, leading even fans to turn their backs on him.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In the 31st minute of the second half, with a one-goal difference, Valencia's goalkeeper collapsed onto the ground.

The player who knocked down the goalkeeper was Real Madrid's Vinicius.

Unable to hold back his anger at the opposing goalkeeper's provocation to get up, Vinicius suddenly struck him in the neck.

After a video review, he was shown a red card, and Vinicius protested harshly to the referee.

Real Madrid, suddenly at a numerical disadvantage, managed to secure a victory thanks to consecutive goals from Modric and Bellingham, but criticism poured in over Vinicius's actions.

Coincidentally, the match took place at the home ground of Valencia, where Vinicius faced racial abuse two years ago.

Even considering the bad memories associated with the venue, fans pointed out that Vinicius's repeated unsportsmanlike behavior since then cannot be accepted, and he needs to change his attitude to help the team.

However, Coach Ancelotti defended Vinicius's actions instead.

[Ancelotti/Real Madrid Coach: "There was contact from the goalkeeper first, and then Vinicius reacted. I believe it was sufficient to give both a warning. I don't know if it will be accepted, but we will appeal."]

Vinicius, while supporting his teammates, showed no true remorse, and local media predict that he could face a suspension of up to four matches.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Real Madrid fans frown at Vinicius’ repeated unsportsmanlike behavior
    • 입력 2025-01-05 01:07:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Vinicius of Real Madrid, the professional football club in Spain, has once again caused frowns with unsportsmanlike behavior.

Unable to contain his anger, he struck the goalkeeper in the neck and was sent off, leading even fans to turn their backs on him.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

In the 31st minute of the second half, with a one-goal difference, Valencia's goalkeeper collapsed onto the ground.

The player who knocked down the goalkeeper was Real Madrid's Vinicius.

Unable to hold back his anger at the opposing goalkeeper's provocation to get up, Vinicius suddenly struck him in the neck.

After a video review, he was shown a red card, and Vinicius protested harshly to the referee.

Real Madrid, suddenly at a numerical disadvantage, managed to secure a victory thanks to consecutive goals from Modric and Bellingham, but criticism poured in over Vinicius's actions.

Coincidentally, the match took place at the home ground of Valencia, where Vinicius faced racial abuse two years ago.

Even considering the bad memories associated with the venue, fans pointed out that Vinicius's repeated unsportsmanlike behavior since then cannot be accepted, and he needs to change his attitude to help the team.

However, Coach Ancelotti defended Vinicius's actions instead.

[Ancelotti/Real Madrid Coach: "There was contact from the goalkeeper first, and then Vinicius reacted. I believe it was sufficient to give both a warning. I don't know if it will be accepted, but we will appeal."]

Vinicius, while supporting his teammates, showed no true remorse, and local media predict that he could face a suspension of up to four matches.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박

경호처장 출석 거부…2차 체포 시도 임박
“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…<br>“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”

“위법 영장 집행 중단해야”…“경호처 해체하고 즉각 재집행”
한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도<br>…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”

한덕수·조태열·최상목 만류에도…윤 “돌이킬 수 없어”
희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”

희생자 100여 명 인도…“조사 투명성 보장하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.