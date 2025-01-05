Real Madrid fans frown at Vinicius’ repeated unsportsmanlike behavior

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Vinicius of Real Madrid, the professional football club in Spain, has once again caused frowns with unsportsmanlike behavior.



Unable to contain his anger, he struck the goalkeeper in the neck and was sent off, leading even fans to turn their backs on him.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



In the 31st minute of the second half, with a one-goal difference, Valencia's goalkeeper collapsed onto the ground.



The player who knocked down the goalkeeper was Real Madrid's Vinicius.



Unable to hold back his anger at the opposing goalkeeper's provocation to get up, Vinicius suddenly struck him in the neck.



After a video review, he was shown a red card, and Vinicius protested harshly to the referee.



Real Madrid, suddenly at a numerical disadvantage, managed to secure a victory thanks to consecutive goals from Modric and Bellingham, but criticism poured in over Vinicius's actions.



Coincidentally, the match took place at the home ground of Valencia, where Vinicius faced racial abuse two years ago.



Even considering the bad memories associated with the venue, fans pointed out that Vinicius's repeated unsportsmanlike behavior since then cannot be accepted, and he needs to change his attitude to help the team.



However, Coach Ancelotti defended Vinicius's actions instead.



[Ancelotti/Real Madrid Coach: "There was contact from the goalkeeper first, and then Vinicius reacted. I believe it was sufficient to give both a warning. I don't know if it will be accepted, but we will appeal."]



Vinicius, while supporting his teammates, showed no true remorse, and local media predict that he could face a suspension of up to four matches.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



