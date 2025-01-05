News 9

Hyundai Mobis secures 4th consecutive win showcasing Lee Woo-seok, Shawn Long teamwork

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, Hyundai Mobis defeated LG and is on a four-game winning streak, closing the gap with the leading SK by half a game.

Lee Woo-seok and Shawn Long showcased fantastic teamwork throughout the game, contributing to a perfect victory.

This is reporter Son Ki-seong.

[Report]

Hyundai Mobis aggressively targeted LG's paint area from the start, taking advantage of the absence of 'rebounding king' Maray due to injury.

Starting from the second quarter, the combination play between Lee Woo-seok and Shawn Long ignited.

On a fast break opportunity, Shawn Long received a pass from Lee Woo-seok and extended the lead with a turning shot followed by an additional free throw.

When Oczon's fast break layup missed the rim, Shawn Long charged in and slammed down a dunk.

Lee Woo-seok and Shawn Long executed a backdoor play with fantastic synergy, relentlessly exploiting LG's weaknesses.

Foreign player Shawn Long soared with 15 points and 10 rebounds, including three dunks.

["Shawn Long, Showtime."]

["He does it with flair."]

Lee Woo-seok also contributed with 16 points and 6 assists, supporting a 21-point victory.

The destructive power of Mobis, with Shawn Long and Prim dominating the paint, overwhelmed LG.

[Park Moo-been/Hyundai Mobis 10 points: "I think there’s no player who can stop Shawn Long in post play or one-on-one situations, and he has great ability to pass out when double teams or defensive pressure comes..."]

Korea Gas Corporation's Belangel's three-point shots got sucked right into the rim.

As Belangel scored a career-high 36 points, including six three-pointers, the Gas Corporation bench was in a festive mood.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

