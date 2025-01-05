President Yoon’s arrest warrant expires midnight Jan. 6, CIO presesd for time

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the 9 o'clock news on Sunday.



There are now 27 hours left until the expiration of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is now pressed for time.



They are deeply contemplating whether to attempt another arrest or to request a pre-arrest warrant.



The first news is from Kim Beom-joo.



[Report]



The validity period of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is until midnight tomorrow (Dec. 6).



If they proceed with a re-execution, that means they have two days left, tonight (De.c 5) and tomorrow.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials discussed response measures today, with the director and most of the investigation team present.



The options being considered by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials are largely threefold.



First, there is the re-execution of the warrant.



During the first execution, they were blocked by over 200 security personnel, so they plan to reinforce their personnel for the second execution.



However, as the expiration of the arrest warrant approaches tomorrow, there is also the possibility of obtaining a reissued warrant to extend the validity period.



However, if the Presidential Security Service continues to be uncooperative, there is a high likelihood that the same situation will be repeated.



Therefore, they are also considering the option of requesting a pre-arrest warrant without re-executing the current warrant.



However, a pre-arrest warrant must have clearer evidence of charges than an arrest warrant, and even if issued, there is still a possibility of non-compliance.



Previously, the legal team for President Yoon stated that they would respond to the substantive examination of the warrant if a pre-arrest warrant is requested.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/Legal Team for President Yoon/Dec. 31: "(If a warrant is requested, will you respond to the substantive examination?) Of course."]



A representative from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated, "Nothing has been decided yet, and we are reviewing various options," keeping their comments brief.



Meanwhile, acting President Choi Sang-mok has reportedly not yet responded to the request to direct the security service for cooperation, according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



