News 9

President Yoon’s arrest warrant expires midnight Jan. 6, CIO presesd for time

입력 2025.01.05 (22:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on Sunday.

There are now 27 hours left until the expiration of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is now pressed for time.

They are deeply contemplating whether to attempt another arrest or to request a pre-arrest warrant.

The first news is from Kim Beom-joo.

[Report]

The validity period of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is until midnight tomorrow (Dec. 6).

If they proceed with a re-execution, that means they have two days left, tonight (De.c 5) and tomorrow.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials discussed response measures today, with the director and most of the investigation team present.

The options being considered by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials are largely threefold.

First, there is the re-execution of the warrant.

During the first execution, they were blocked by over 200 security personnel, so they plan to reinforce their personnel for the second execution.

However, as the expiration of the arrest warrant approaches tomorrow, there is also the possibility of obtaining a reissued warrant to extend the validity period.

However, if the Presidential Security Service continues to be uncooperative, there is a high likelihood that the same situation will be repeated.

Therefore, they are also considering the option of requesting a pre-arrest warrant without re-executing the current warrant.

However, a pre-arrest warrant must have clearer evidence of charges than an arrest warrant, and even if issued, there is still a possibility of non-compliance.

Previously, the legal team for President Yoon stated that they would respond to the substantive examination of the warrant if a pre-arrest warrant is requested.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/Legal Team for President Yoon/Dec. 31: "(If a warrant is requested, will you respond to the substantive examination?) Of course."]

A representative from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated, "Nothing has been decided yet, and we are reviewing various options," keeping their comments brief.

Meanwhile, acting President Choi Sang-mok has reportedly not yet responded to the request to direct the security service for cooperation, according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon’s arrest warrant expires midnight Jan. 6, CIO presesd for time
    • 입력 2025-01-05 22:16:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on Sunday.

There are now 27 hours left until the expiration of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is now pressed for time.

They are deeply contemplating whether to attempt another arrest or to request a pre-arrest warrant.

The first news is from Kim Beom-joo.

[Report]

The validity period of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is until midnight tomorrow (Dec. 6).

If they proceed with a re-execution, that means they have two days left, tonight (De.c 5) and tomorrow.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials discussed response measures today, with the director and most of the investigation team present.

The options being considered by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials are largely threefold.

First, there is the re-execution of the warrant.

During the first execution, they were blocked by over 200 security personnel, so they plan to reinforce their personnel for the second execution.

However, as the expiration of the arrest warrant approaches tomorrow, there is also the possibility of obtaining a reissued warrant to extend the validity period.

However, if the Presidential Security Service continues to be uncooperative, there is a high likelihood that the same situation will be repeated.

Therefore, they are also considering the option of requesting a pre-arrest warrant without re-executing the current warrant.

However, a pre-arrest warrant must have clearer evidence of charges than an arrest warrant, and even if issued, there is still a possibility of non-compliance.

Previously, the legal team for President Yoon stated that they would respond to the substantive examination of the warrant if a pre-arrest warrant is requested.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/Legal Team for President Yoon/Dec. 31: "(If a warrant is requested, will you respond to the substantive examination?) Of course."]

A representative from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated, "Nothing has been decided yet, and we are reviewing various options," keeping their comments brief.

Meanwhile, acting President Choi Sang-mok has reportedly not yet responded to the request to direct the security service for cooperation, according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.
김범주
김범주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

영장 유효기한 내일까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’

영장 유효기한 내일까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’
‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…<br>윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”

‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”
“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…<br>“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”

“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”
사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 <br>무안공항

사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.