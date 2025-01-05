Security Service reinforces security measures around presidential residence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Presidential Security Service is preparing for the re-execution of the arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The head of the Security Service stated through a video message that he cannot comply with the execution of the warrant due to legal controversies.



The Presidential Office also supported this by stating that the primary security target of the Security Service is the President.



This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.



[Report]



Near the entrance of the presidential residence, Security Service personnel are installing circular barbed wire along the outer bushes.



Double and triple barricades have been installed on the access road to the residence using buses and other vehicles.



These are measures taken by the Security Service in preparation for the re-execution of the warrant.



Park Chong-jun, the head of the Security Service, who has been charged with insurrection for obstructing the execution of the warrant, issued a statement for the first time since the establishment of the Security Service.



He explained that even a member of the National Assembly must receive consent from the National Assembly to be arrested during a session, and therefore he could not comply with the execution of the warrant, which is under controversy for being a workaround or illegal.



[Park Chong-jun/Head of the Presidential Security Service: "For the Presidential Security Service, which values the absolute safety of the President, to comply with the execution of the warrant would mean abandoning the security of the President and neglecting our duties."]



The Security Service also stated that regarding the opposition's allegations that the head of the Security Service issued a 'command to fire' on the day of the warrant execution, they have neither issued nor considered such an order and will hold legal responsibility.



The Presidential Office also supported this by stating, "The primary security target of the Security Service is still President Yoon Suk Yeol," and emphasized that "immediate accountability must be demanded" from the military and police who withdrew during the execution of the warrant.



President Yoon's side plans to file complaints against over 150 individuals, including Oh Dong-woon, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and police officers, for charges such as obstruction of special public duties.



Meanwhile, in response to suspicions that President Yoon left the residence on the day of the warrant execution, Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, who visited the residence that day, stated that the President remained in the residence.



This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.



