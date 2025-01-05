Court dismisses Yoon's objection to arrest warrant, Yoon to appeal to Supreme Court

동영상 고정 취소

In the meantime, the court today (Dec. 5) dismissed the objection filed by President Yoon's side, claiming that the execution of the arrest warrant and search warrant was illegal.



The legal team of President Yoon Suk Yeol, which filed the objection, raised three main points regarding the court's issuance of the warrant.



They argued that the charge of rebellion is not included in the investigation targets of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, that the warrant was requested from the Seoul Western District Court, which has no jurisdiction, and that the search warrant included a clause excluding the application of certain provisions of the Criminal Procedure Act.



However, the Seoul Western District Court did not accept any of these claims.



The court stated that the objection system itself is applicable to already detained suspects, and therefore deemed the application itself to be unlawful.



Regarding the inclusion of the clause excluding Article 110 of the Criminal Procedure Act in the search warrant, the court determined that the relevant provision of the Criminal Procedure Act pertains to military secrets, and that Article 110 does not apply to searches aimed at confirming the whereabouts of President Yoon.



The presiding judge of the warrant also viewed the inclusion of that clause as merely confirming this point.



As for the claim that the charge of rebellion is not a target of investigation for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the court noted that President Yoon is also facing allegations of abuse of power, and that including the related crime of rebellion in the warrant request was not unlawful.



Regarding the claim that the warrant was requested from a court without jurisdiction, the court ruled that it was not unlawful to request it from the Seoul Western District Court, considering it is the court with jurisdiction over the presidential residence.



In response to the court's decision, President Yoon's legal team stated that the dismissal of the objection does not mean the warrant is lawful and announced plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.



