Rallys for and against Yoon's arrest ongoing for third consecutive day

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



Rallies calling for the execution of a warrant for President Yoon and counter-rallies have been ongoing for days on end.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook, it seems quite cold at night; is the rally still ongoing?



[Report]



Yes, despite the cold weather, participants are wrapping themselves in blankets and scarves and continuing the rally.



To avoid traffic congestion, participants are walking across the Hannam Bridge, and more people are still gathering.



The rallies have been ongoing since the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to execute the arrest warrant the day before yesterday (Dec. 3).



Let's hear from a participant calling for the arrest.



[Moon Nak-yeon/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "As an old lady, it breaks my heart to watch from home. The president should come out boldly and quickly."]



In front of the presidential residence, rallies calling for President Yoon's arrest and counter-rallies are taking place about 300 meters apart.



Participants urging the arrest are demanding the swift arrest of President Yoon, stating that the warrant is valid until tomorrow (Dec. 6).



On the other hand, participants opposing the arrest claim that the issuance of the warrant itself is illegal.



As there is a possibility that the execution of the arrest warrant will be attempted again tomorrow, the rallies are expected to continue until early morning.



Currently, the lanes heading towards the city center between Hannam Intersection and North Korea Nam Intersection are completely blocked.



In the opposite direction, two lanes are open for traffic from North Hannam Intersection towards Hannam Intersection.



This has been Kim Ji-sook reporting from in front of the Hannam-dong residence for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!