Ruling and opposition parties continue strong confrontation on Yoon's arrest warrant

The ruling and opposition parties continued their strong confrontation.



The People Power Party urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to abandon the execution of the arrest warrant.



The Democratic Party claimed that President Yoon is inciting bloodshed by not complying with the execution of the warrant.



This is Jeon Hyun-woo reporting.



[Report]



The People Power Party called for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to abandon the execution of the arrest warrant, stating that it does not have the authority to investigate crimes of insurrection.



They criticized the CIO's attempt to arrest a sitting president, waving a controversial arrest warrant, as an act that would lead to national chaos.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials) executing the warrant unjustly and forcefully, and threatening to detain him is solely intended to disgrace the president and is nothing more than a show for display..."]



They particularly emphasized that the execution of the warrant should be halted for the safety of the public, especially as concerns about clashes have increased following the demonstrations by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



They also criticized the CIO's demand to acting Presidet Choi Sang-mok for the execution of the arrest warrant, questioning whether it is declaring to dominate as a power agency rather than an investigative agency.



The Democratic Party reiterated its pressure that President Yoon must be immediately arrested to prevent the repetition of a tragic history, stating that the leaders of insurrection must be punished.



They also claimed that President Yoon is inciting bloodshed by not complying with the execution of the arrest warrant.



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party's National Assembly: "If we do not judge a madman who only cares about his own survival, regardless of whether the people die or the country collapses, our citizens will not be able to sleep peacefully for even a day..."]



They demanded that acting President Choi quickly suppress any obstruction of the execution of the arrest warrant by the National Security Office, unless he is an accomplice to insurrection.



There were also claims that if acting President Choi does not take active measures, he should be impeached.



The Rebuilding Korea Party demanded the government to dissolve the People Power Party, claiming that the unconstitutional party is shielding the 'insurrection situation'.



This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.



