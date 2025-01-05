Heated debate continues regarding modification to Yoon's impeachment motion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will also look into the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



The date for his hearing has been set.



The Constitutional Court has scheduled the first hearing for the 14th.



Following this, a month-long schedule has been set, with the fifth hearing on the 4th of next month.



President Yoon's side, which is claiming the arrest warrant is invalid and is not complying with the execution, has stated that the president will choose an appropriate date to attend the impeachment trial in person.



Meanwhile, there has been heated debate in the political arena regarding the National Assembly's impeachment prosecution team deciding to exclude the charge of insurrection from the grounds for impeachment.



Jung Jae-woo reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party has launched a full-scale offensive, arguing that the Constitutional Court should dismiss the hastily prepared impeachment bill and that the National Assembly should re-vote on it.



They criticized the Democratic Party for excluding the charge of insurrection, claiming it acknowledges that the impeachment is a hasty and fraudulent process.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "If someone says they want a divorce because of infidelity, and then says, 'Let's not discuss the infidelity to quickly finish the trial,' who would accept that?"]



Senior members also joined in the criticism.



Representative Na Kyung-won asked, "After inciting the whole country to insurrection, why are you now saying you want to exclude it?" and former Representative Yoo Seung-min pointed out that "no matter what decision the Constitutional Court makes, it will cause severe division and political chaos."



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, among other governors from the People Power Party, also issued a statement saying that the National Assembly should go through the re-vote process.



The Democratic Party responded, saying, "The People Power Party's outrageous remarks and distortions are becoming more and more absurd every day."



They harshly criticized the PPP's claim that excluding 'insurrection' from the criminal code means that the charge of insurrection cannot be established, calling it a "delusional argument."



[Han Min-soo/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "To distort the organization of impeachment grounds to determine whether there was a violation of the Constitution is truly shameless."]



The DP emphasized that if the accountability of insurrection is excluded, why would President Yoon still be trying to delay the impeachment trial, asserting that the Constitutional Court will have to ask about the constitutional responsibility on the charge of insurrection.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!