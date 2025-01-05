Investigation into cause of Jeju Air tragedy in full effect

동영상 고정 취소

Now, let's go to Muan International Airport, where the on-site search has come to an end.



We will connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Choi Wi-ji, it has been raining on and off at Muan Airport all day today (Dec. 5). Is it still raining now?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently near the runway at Muan International Airport.



It has been raining intermittently throughout the day at the airport.



To preserve the scene, blue tarps have been placed over the aircraft tail and the surrounding area of the disaster site.



As there are still many procedures left, including on-site inspections, the closure period for this runway is expected to be extended.



The large-scale on-site search operation that began on the day of the disaster was completed yesterday (Dec. 4).



The government has designated the area around the Muan Airport runway as an accident investigation site and has begun a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.



The accident investigation committee has transported both engines of the aircraft to the airport hangar and is conducting investigations on key components.



Additionally, efforts are underway to move the debris scattered outside the airport fence inside the fence.



The cockpit voice recorder, which contains the situation in the cockpit just before the accident, had its transcription completed yesterday, and the flight data recorder is scheduled to be sent to the United States tomorrow (Dec. 6) for analysis.



Following the travel ban on Jeju Air CEO Kim Yi-bae and others, the police, who conducted a search and seizure at Muan Airport and Jeju Air, plan to summon related parties to investigate liablity for the accident as soon as the analysis of the seized items is completed.



Furthermore, regarding malicious posts against the bereaved families, over 260 posts have been deleted or blocked, and investigations are underway for about 80 cases.



This has been KBS News' Choi Wi-ji from Muan International Airport.



