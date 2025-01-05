Bad levels of find dust forecasted before coldest wave of this winter to hit on Thur.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 5) was the solar term of Minor Cold, bringing heavy snow in the metropolitan area and the western part of Gangwon Province.



Another round of snow is expected overnight, and after the snow stops tomorrow (Dec. 6), fine dust will follow, and a severe cold wave is predicted for the day after tomorrow (Dec. 7).



The weekly weather forecast will be delivered by meteorological expert Lee Jeong-hoon.



[Report]



In the streets of Seoul, heavy snow has been falling since morning, and people are carefully making their way over the thickly piled snow.



Today, 6.4 cm of snow has accumulated in Seoul, while around 10 cm has fallen in the northern regions of Gyeonggi and Gangwon.



Until tomorrow morning, an additional 1 to 5 cm of snow is expected in the central inland and northern Gyeongsangbuk-do area, with about 1 cm more in Seoul and most other areas.



After the snow clouds pass, the unwelcomed fine dust will arrive.



This afternoon, the concentration of fine dust levels in the five islands of the West Sea has risen to 'very bad', and tomorrow morning, 'very bad' levels are expected in the central region, Honam, and Jeju.



The fine dust is expected to dissipate the day after tomorrow as cold winds move in.



The cold air looks black at 5 km above ground, reaching -40 degrees Celsius. It is gradually pushing southward and is predicted to reach North Korea by Wednesday.



[Yoon Ik-sang/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "The cold upper-level low pressure over the northern part of the Korean Peninsula is stagnating due to the high pressure in the east, causing the cold air from the north to continuously flow into our country, prolonging the cold."]



Morning temperatures in Seoul are expected to drop further, with the coldest wave of this winter predicted to reach -11 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.



As the cold air passes over the West Sea, it is expected to create snow clouds.



Due to the influence of these snow clouds, the Meteorological Administration has forecast that very heavy snow will fall in Chungcheong, Honam, and Jeju from Tuesday to Friday.



This is KBS News, Lee Jeong-hoon.



