Accidents & Incidents: Fishing boat sinks after burning, no casualties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 5), a fire broke out on a fishing boat near Gacheon Port in Namhae, Gyeongnam Province, causing the boat to sink and the captain to suffer burns.



In Jangsu-gun, Jeonbuk Province, a man in his 60s died after being crushed by a fallen tree while working on logging.



Here are the details on the incidents, reported by Lee Soo-min.



[Report]



Black smoke is rising from the fishing boat.



[Voice altered: "Wow, but the fire won't go out even though it's in the water."]



Around 8:30 AM today, a fire broke out on a 3-ton fishing boat near Gacheon Port in Namhae, Gyeongnam Province.



The fire caused the captain to suffer burns on his hands, and the fishing boat burned and sank.



At the time of the fire, all four people on the fishing boat were rescued.



The Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances of the accident based on the captain's statement that there was an explosion while using butane gas on the boat.



Firefighters are spraying water through the broken windows.



Around 3:10 AM today, a fire broke out at the Cheonggye Tools Shopping Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul.



As the flames intensified, a Level 1 response was issued around 5:20 AM, mobilizing all nearby firefighting resources.



[Kang Kyung-cheol/Head of Jongno Fire Department Administration: "There are about 30 stores clustered together, and the fire is currently expanding."]



It took about 11 hours after the fire broke out for it to be completely extinguished by 2 PM.



Fortunately, there were no injuries, but commotion ensued as over 60 guests from nearby hotels were evacuated.



Yesterday (Dec. 4) around 4:50 PM, a man in his 60s was found dead on a hillside in Jangsu-gun, Jeonbuk Province.



This man, who had suffered a severe head injury, was found lying under a tree.



The police believe he was involved in an accident while working on logging and are investigating the exact circumstances.



This morning in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, a parked cargo truck slipped, causing a collision involving 10 vehicles, resulting in one person sustaining minor injuries.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!