News 9

Accidents & Incidents: Fishing boat sinks after burning, no casualties

입력 2025.01.05 (23:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 5), a fire broke out on a fishing boat near Gacheon Port in Namhae, Gyeongnam Province, causing the boat to sink and the captain to suffer burns.

In Jangsu-gun, Jeonbuk Province, a man in his 60s died after being crushed by a fallen tree while working on logging.

Here are the details on the incidents, reported by Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

Black smoke is rising from the fishing boat.

[Voice altered: "Wow, but the fire won't go out even though it's in the water."]

Around 8:30 AM today, a fire broke out on a 3-ton fishing boat near Gacheon Port in Namhae, Gyeongnam Province.

The fire caused the captain to suffer burns on his hands, and the fishing boat burned and sank.

At the time of the fire, all four people on the fishing boat were rescued.

The Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances of the accident based on the captain's statement that there was an explosion while using butane gas on the boat.

Firefighters are spraying water through the broken windows.

Around 3:10 AM today, a fire broke out at the Cheonggye Tools Shopping Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

As the flames intensified, a Level 1 response was issued around 5:20 AM, mobilizing all nearby firefighting resources.

[Kang Kyung-cheol/Head of Jongno Fire Department Administration: "There are about 30 stores clustered together, and the fire is currently expanding."]

It took about 11 hours after the fire broke out for it to be completely extinguished by 2 PM.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but commotion ensued as over 60 guests from nearby hotels were evacuated.

Yesterday (Dec. 4) around 4:50 PM, a man in his 60s was found dead on a hillside in Jangsu-gun, Jeonbuk Province.

This man, who had suffered a severe head injury, was found lying under a tree.

The police believe he was involved in an accident while working on logging and are investigating the exact circumstances.

This morning in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, a parked cargo truck slipped, causing a collision involving 10 vehicles, resulting in one person sustaining minor injuries.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Accidents & Incidents: Fishing boat sinks after burning, no casualties
    • 입력 2025-01-05 23:38:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 5), a fire broke out on a fishing boat near Gacheon Port in Namhae, Gyeongnam Province, causing the boat to sink and the captain to suffer burns.

In Jangsu-gun, Jeonbuk Province, a man in his 60s died after being crushed by a fallen tree while working on logging.

Here are the details on the incidents, reported by Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

Black smoke is rising from the fishing boat.

[Voice altered: "Wow, but the fire won't go out even though it's in the water."]

Around 8:30 AM today, a fire broke out on a 3-ton fishing boat near Gacheon Port in Namhae, Gyeongnam Province.

The fire caused the captain to suffer burns on his hands, and the fishing boat burned and sank.

At the time of the fire, all four people on the fishing boat were rescued.

The Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances of the accident based on the captain's statement that there was an explosion while using butane gas on the boat.

Firefighters are spraying water through the broken windows.

Around 3:10 AM today, a fire broke out at the Cheonggye Tools Shopping Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

As the flames intensified, a Level 1 response was issued around 5:20 AM, mobilizing all nearby firefighting resources.

[Kang Kyung-cheol/Head of Jongno Fire Department Administration: "There are about 30 stores clustered together, and the fire is currently expanding."]

It took about 11 hours after the fire broke out for it to be completely extinguished by 2 PM.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but commotion ensued as over 60 guests from nearby hotels were evacuated.

Yesterday (Dec. 4) around 4:50 PM, a man in his 60s was found dead on a hillside in Jangsu-gun, Jeonbuk Province.

This man, who had suffered a severe head injury, was found lying under a tree.

The police believe he was involved in an accident while working on logging and are investigating the exact circumstances.

This morning in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, a parked cargo truck slipped, causing a collision involving 10 vehicles, resulting in one person sustaining minor injuries.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min reporting.
이수민
이수민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

영장 유효기한 오늘까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’

영장 유효기한 오늘까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’
‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…<br>윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”

‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”
“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…<br>“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”

“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”
사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 <br>무안공항

사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.