Ukraine claims Russian-N. Korean military battalion lost in just two days

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ukrainian authorities claim that a battalion, thus hundreds of soldiers, of the North Korean military deployed to Russia has been completely wiped out in just two days.



On the other hand, there are assessments that the Russian military has recaptured half of the Kursk region, which Ukraine had seized, using tactics involving the North Korean military.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



Ukrainian President Zelensky claimed in a regular video address that significant losses were inflicted on the Russian and North Korean forces over the past two days.



He stated that the Russian and North Korean military lost a battalion in the fierce battleground of Kursk, where a battalion typically consists of hundreds of soldiers.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "The Russian military lost a battalion made up of North Korean infantry and Russian paratroopers. This is very significant."]



However, despite Ukraine's claims of victory, the Russian military is pushing the exhausted Ukrainian forces using tactics involving the North Korean military.



It is assessed that Russia has already recaptured half of the Kursk region, which Ukraine had seized.



The Russian military's advance is also strong within eastern Ukrainian territory.



Recently, Russia has been focusing its attacks on Ukraine's major iron ore mining areas.



Amid fierce battles, close-quarters combat between soldiers is also ongoing.



A recently released video from the Russian side, recorded last fall, shows the final moments of a Ukrainian soldier who ultimately dies after a gunfight and a physical struggle.



Before taking his last breath, he said, "Mom, goodbye."



Ukraine is attacking Russian territory with long-range missiles provided by the United States, but Russia claims that all of them were intercepted by its air defense systems and has stated that it will retaliate.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!